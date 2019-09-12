Dems hold a hearing mostly to call the former ICE Director names

ICE came into existence after 9/11 to protect Americans. It captures more criminals than the FBI and the Democrats now want to abolish it. They denigrate the agency and our brave law enforcement every chance they get.

A hearing on Wednesday was held to consider the Trump administration’s new policy that stopped deferring deportation of individuals because of medical hardships, according to Fox.

SCHULTZ CALLS HIM NAMES

Democrat Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee, set the tone, attacking the former ICE Director Tom Homan’s testimony before the House Oversight Committee’s subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties.

“I think it’s important to really make sure that the jingoistic, bigoted testimony of Mr. Homan is called out as nearly completely untrue, as being an outrage, and as a former official directing the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, he should know better,” she said.

Then Wasserman Schultz, after delivering her remarks in deliberately insulting terms, refused to give Homan a chance to respond and instead went on to question other witnesses, according to Fox News.

She said he’d be willing to go toe-to-toe with him and then refused to do it when he said he was there now.

A clip of the outrageous comments by communistas Rashida Tlaib and the very condescending AOC can be seen in this clip (they too refused to let him respond, they just wanted to demean him):

You can listen to the full exchange with Schultz here: