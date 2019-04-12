Dems INFURIATED at the thought of migrants moving into their backyards

A new report from the Washington Post (WaPo) claims the Trump administration considered alleviating the overcrowding at detention centers by moving the migrants (euphemism for illegal aliens) who are detained to sanctuary cities.

The President confirmed it on Friday and said he is considering it.

“Due to the fact that Democrats are unwilling to change our very dangerous immigration laws, we are indeed, as reported, giving strong considerations to placing Illegal Immigrants in Sanctuary Cities only,” the president said on Twitter.

He chided Democrats for their weaker immigration security policies, and said his move to send the migrants to sanctuaries “should make them very happy!”

It should, shouldn’t it? And if not, why?

NANCY PELOSI GOES WILD

“The extent of this Administration’s cynicism and cruelty cannot be overstated,” Pelosi spokeswoman Ashley Etienne said in a statement Friday. “Using human beings—including little children—as pawns in their warped game to perpetuate fear and demonize immigrants is despicable, and in some cases, criminal.”

Why is she so angry? If the Democrats want open borders and sanctuary cities, why don’t they want them in sanctuary cities??? Is the President’s suggestion ‘political retribution’ or justice? Isn’t it a kindness to move them into locales where they are enthusiastically welcomed?

House @SpeakerPelosi responds to @WashingtonPost story that White House officials proposed releasing DHS detainees in 'sanctuary cities,' calling it a "notion that is unworthy of the presidency of the United States and disrespectful."

OPEN BORDERS DEMS SAY NOT IN MY BACKYARD

Open borders Democrats are the same people who want sanctuary cities, even for criminals, and who refuse all efforts to change the situation. They are the same people who won’t allow detention or any form of deportation in most cases. As it turns out, efforts to move these anonymous foreigners into their sanctuaries infuriates them.

The plan was attempted at least twice in the past six months, according to WaPo.

The Democrats are calling it retaliation, but some would say it’s very appropriate. In the end, it’s clear these people want them kept in someone else’s backyard, definitely not theirs.

Last year, leftist George Clooney and his wife sold their mansion in Italy after a tent city for migrants was erected practically next door. Lots of Democrat NIMBYS out there. They like to move the anonymous people into the neighborhoods of poor immigrants or other minorities.

WaPo said it’s retaliation against “Trump’s political adversaries, according to Department of Homeland Security officials and email messages reviewed by The Washington Post.”

The anonymous officials reportedly told the newspaper that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s district in San Francisco was one that was on the “target” list, which stands to reason as the liberal city boasts it has “proudly been a Sanctuary City” since 1989, and will continue to be “now, tomorrow and forever.”

It would be interesting to see a tent city right on the water next to her mansion. Would she still want open borders?

According to The Washington Post:

White House officials first broached the plan in a Nov. 16 email, asking officials at several agencies whether members of the caravan could be arrested at the border and then bused “to small- and mid-sized sanctuary cities,” places where local authorities have refused to hand over illegal immigrants for deportation.

The White House told U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that the plan was intended to alleviate a shortage of detention space but also served to send a message to Democrats. The attempt at political retribution raised alarm within ICE, with a top official responding that it was rife with budgetary and liability concerns, and noting that “there are PR risks as well.”

The legal department at ICE reportedly “rejected the idea as inappropriate and rebuffed the administration” after a second attempt in February.

“This was just a suggestion that was floated and rejected, which ended any further discussion,” a White House statement issued to the Post said.

As Jim Hanson says, why is this “controversial?’

Not sure why this is controversial Isn't the point of #SanctuaryCities to provide a place for illegal migrants to hang out with people who want them there? The #Trump Admin just wanted to do them both a favor & ship them