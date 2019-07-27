Dems leave for an extended vacation without funding ICE

The President does not accept a salary, yet he is in D.C. while the Democrats go off for their long vacation without funding ICE.

.@realDonaldTrump keeps working hard for this country – the U.S. just signed a “Safe Third Agreement” w Guatemala to help secure our border. As the President works hard to solve the crisis on the southern border, I sure hope the dems enjoy their vacations! — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) July 26, 2019

Thirty-four House Republicans, led by Rep. Chip Roy, sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arguing that Congress has no business adjourning for six weeks without first debating a bill to fund ICE.

“We are united in our belief that the House of Representatives should not adjourn for August recess before providing adequate funding to our men and women of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on the frontlines dealing with the ongoing humanitarian crisis on our southern border,” the letter stated.

“Additionally, we must address the largest barriers to regaining operational control of the border – family detention and the Flores agreement, the unintended consequences of the 2008 trafficking law that impedes our ability to expeditiously process unaccompanied children, and loopholes in our asylum laws.”

Pelosi and her crew want to abolish ICE. That’s how crazy they’ve gotten.

“ICE is not the only agency that is overwhelmed,” they wrote. “Our law enforcement community as a whole is struggling to deal with the crisis. However, ICE was notably underfunded in the emergency border supplemental passed last month. In fact, not one single dollar was provided for additional beds even though family detention centers are run by ICE. It is unconscionable to accuse DHS of improperly caring for migrant families while simultaneously refusing to provide much-needed resources.”

“Do not adjourn the House of Representatives for the August recess until we have provided ICE agents adequate funding and have addressed family detention and the Flores fix,” they demanded. “Leaving town for a month to campaign and parade our accomplishments in Congress is an insult to our constituents, the American people, and the migrants suffering at the hands of dangerous cartels who are abusing our immigration laws for profit.”

Will they ever fund ICE? They might not.