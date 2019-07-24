Dems Look Like Fools Railing Against AG’s Guidance Letter to Mueller

Democrats are angry over Attorney General Bill Barr’s guidance memo to Robert Mueller, advising him to not go beyond the report at the hearing today. The guidance came from Barr’s Associate Deputy Attorney General Bradley Weinsheimer. They were so angry, they lashed out in the media and in letters. The only problem is Mueller ASKED for the guidance.

The guidance specifically stated that “testimony must remain within the boundaries of your public report because matters within the scope of your investigation were covered by executive privilege, including information protected by law enforcement, deliberative process, attorney work product, and presidential communications privileges.”

Two of those most disturbed by the memo were Jerrold Nadler and Adam Schiff.

It’s a Cover-Up Says Nadler

The House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said Tuesday that the Department of Justice letter is arrogant. He added that he expects him to ignore it. Nadler ever called it part of the Trump cover-up.

“I think it’s incredibly arrogant of the department to instruct him to do that,” the New York Democrat told CNN’s “New Day,” on the day before his committee and the House Intelligence Committee are to interrogate Mueller. “It’s a part of the cover-up of the administration to keep information away from the American people, but I think it’s not going to have a real impact.”

Nadler said that Mueller no longer works for the DOJ, but even if he did, the letter wants things that are beyond the agency’s power to ask of him.

Schiff went off the rails. He is the Chair of the House Intelligence Committee.

“The DOJ Letter attempts unduly to circumscribe your testimony and represents yet another attempt by the Trump Administration to obstruct the authorized oversight activity and legitimate investigations of the Committee,” wrote Schiff in a letter penned to Mueller.

“The Committee categorically rejects the Department’s overly expansive and baseless ‘prophylactic’ assertion of executive privilege in all its various forms. Accordingly, I fully expect that the DOJ Letter will have no bearing on your testimony before the Committee tomorrow.”

House Intel Committee Chair @RepAdamSchiff, tonight in a just-released letter to Robert Mueller, rebuts DOJ’s attempts to muzzle testimony, offering this whammer: “…the Department’s attempt to restrict your testimony finds no support in law, regulation, or Department policy.” pic.twitter.com/NEyc2RZ1MD — Rob Bennett (@rob_bennett) July 24, 2019

MUELLER ASKED FOR THE GUIDANCE

However, it was Mueller’s staff who asked for guidance. The Attorney General’s office only responded to his request.