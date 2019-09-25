Dems made fools of themselves! They asked Ukraine to interfere

The transcript summary of the conversation between Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and President Trump included very sensitive comments made by Zelenskyy about the do-nothings, Angela Merkel, and Emmanuel Macron. Obviously, the Ukrainian President can not be happy about this being publicized, but he gave Trump permission to release it.

It is terrible for the national security of both nations — thank a Democrat!

ZELENSKYY BROUGHT UP THE BIDEN PROBE FIRST

After sharing greetings, President Trump asked about Crowdstrike and 2016.

Zelenskyy agreed that corruption in his country must be thoroughly examined, adding the U.S. ambassador has been recalled.

It was Zelenskyy who first assured the President there will be “open and candid” investigations on all issues.

That’s when President Trump mentioned the Bidens.

Basically, Zelenskyy first broached the Biden issue. Trump brought up 2016 election influence, Biden came up as part of that issue. Trump was glad to be rid of the prior Ukraine to U.S. Ambassador Yovanovitch and so was Zelenskky, who said he agreed with Trump 100%.

Trump’s concerns, as expressed in this phone call, were mostly about the Ukraine corruption in general and the fact that Zelenskyy was surrounded by many of the same people the last President put in service. [The last Ukrainian president, who supported Obama, was a Putin puppet. Allegedly, according to Rudy Giuliani, she now works for a Soros organization.]

Soros was also involved in the seemingly corrupt Hunter Biden deal. When the investigation was dropped, so was the investigation of Soros, according to a book by an investigative reporter titled Secret Empires.

President Trump said he would have Attorney General Bill Barr call Zelenskyy.

It ended on a very friendly note. There is nothing there. Certainly, there is no quid pro quo and the Democrats look like buffoons for moving ahead with their latest impeachment rant.

The conversation is typical Trump. However, Mitt Romney found it “deeply troubling,” but he’s a total jacka$$.

THE REAL SHOCKING COLLUSION

The collusion was by Democrats asking Ukrainians to interfere in our elections in 2016 and in 2018.

They wrote to the Ukrainian government in May 2018 urging the government to continue investigations into President Donald Trump’s alleged collusion with Russia in the 2016 presidential campaign — collusion that never existed.

The demand, which came from U.S. Senators Robert Menendez (D-NJ), Dick Durbin (D-IL), and Patrick Leahy (D-VT), resurfaced Wednesday in an opinion piece written by conservative Marc Thiessen in the Washington Post.

Thiessen writes:

Ironically, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) declared Tuesday that the mere possibility that President Trump had asked Ukraine to continue an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden — even without a quid pro quo — was enough to trigger an impeachment inquiry. (Biden boasted in 2018 that he had forced Ukraine to remove its prosecutor by threatening to withhold $1 billion in U.S. aid; he did not tell his audience at the Council on Foreign Relations that the prosecutor was looking into a firm on whose board his son, Hunter Biden, was serving.)

It got almost no attention, but in May, CNN reported that Sens. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.), Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) and Patrick J. Leahy (D-Vt.) wrote a letter to Ukraine’s prosecutor general, Yuriy Lutsenko, expressing concern at the closing of four investigations they said were critical to the Mueller probe. In the letter, they implied that their support for U.S. assistance to Ukraine was at stake. Describing themselves as “strong advocates for a robust and close relationship with Ukraine,” the Democratic senators declared, “We have supported [the] capacity-building process and are disappointed that some in Kyiv appear to have cast aside these [democratic] principles to avoid the ire of President Trump,” before demanding Lutsenko “reverse course and halt any efforts to impede cooperation with this important investigation.”

THE TRANSCRIPT SUMMARY

