Dems might draft articles of impeachment on 4 counts

Democrats are done with House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment hearings despite a rule that would require them to allow the Republicans’ witnesses. They might be drafting four articles of impeachment against President Trump.

Many right-wing reporters believe they are already written. The Democrats celebrated last night over drinks and one might assume they are planning to impeach before Christmas as they hoped.

Merry Christmas Dems!

President Trump spoke with the Fox & Friends trio Friday morning and said he wants a trial if they go for impeachment. He wants Hunter Biden and Adam Schiff called.

“There’s nothing there,” Trump declared, claiming “there should never be an impeachment” and he “doesn’t know” the majority of the witnesses.

But following a meeting with senators a day earlier, the president announced on the show that if the House impeaches, “Frankly, I want a trial.”

“There’s only one person I want more than ‘Where’s Hunter?’ and that is Adam Schiff,” Trump said.

House Judiciary Committee Democrats could soon draw up impeachment charges of abuse of power, bribery, contempt of Congress and obstruction of justice, according to Fox News.

Republican senators and the Trump administration want a full trial in the Senate according to recent reports. It might disrupt the 2020 presidential primaries if it’s drawn out. Sens. Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders can’t campaign while they are sitting in judgment.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, who sent the State Department a request for documents on the Bidens and other Obama administration officials, spoke to Fox News after the meeting between top Republican senators and White House officials.

“I think most everybody agreed there’re not 51 votes to dismiss it before the managers get to call their case,” the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman said. “The idea you would dismiss the trial before they presented the cases is a non-starter. You’re not going to get a motion to dismiss.”