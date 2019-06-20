Dems, MSM React Badly to Trump’s Hugely Successful Rally

This week, President Trump drew an enormous crowd at his Orlando rally, the launch for his 2020 presidential campaign. People waited on line for 40 hours in the rain to get into the arena. Many didn’t get in but they remained, listening outside. It drew fierce attacks and silly lies from the left.

The truth is their leading candidate — flip-floppy Joe Biden — drew 85 people for his launch in Pennsylvania. His main office is there but he has rejected fossil fuels which bolster the economy in the state. Since then he has had 200 at rallies, but that includes security, staff, and reporters.

His poor showing and that of other Democrat candidates means the knives had to come out and out they did come, along with bald-faced lies.

AMY KLOBUCHAR FALSELY STATED DEMS ARE DRAWING LARGE CROWDS

Amy Klobuchar told Chris Cuomo that Democrats are also packing the house when they have town halls, but Cuomo wasn’t convinced.

I want some of what she’s smoking.

It could change once a candidate is picked, but there doesn’t seem to be enthusiasm for any of their candidates.

“I am not one bit worried about the excitement on our side,” Democratic 2020 candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar tells @ChrisCuomo as Pres. Trump launched his reelection campaign in a Florida arena. “We just have to unite behind a candidate and that’s what these debates are all about.” pic.twitter.com/vXLvI5cyPb — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) June 19, 2019

BERNIE’S GOT NOTHING

Bernie Sanders responded with this outrageous attack: “We have a president who is a racist, who’s a sexist, who’s a homophobe, who is a xenophobe and he is a religious bigot.”

Sanders also said: “Listening to Trump made me feel very much that he is a man living in a parallel universe, a man way out of touch with the needs of ordinary people and a man who must be defeated.”

The man’s got nothing. He’s done. All he can offer is outlandish and vicious attacks. If anyone is out of touch, it’s the long-time communist Bernie.

BIDEN’S MAD AND CONFUSED

Meanwhile, Joe Biden dissed President Trump on Twitter: “Trump continues to undermine our standing in the world. Our core values of inclusivity, diversity, respect for the rule of law, freedom of speech, freedom of the press, and freedom of religion are under attack here at home and abroad.”

He also claims the current economy is an Obama economy.

None of that is true.

Former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino observed: “There are more people in line for the bathroom right now at the Trump Rally Orlando than there were in total at Joe Biden’s “rally” last week.”

HERE IS A SAMPLE FROM THE FAKE JOURNALISTS

John Heilemann, reporter and national-affairs analyst for NBC, was a guest on “Morning Joe” as they discussed Trump’s re-election rally.

Heilemann is a national-affairs analyst for NBC News and MSNBC, and prior to that, he worked at Bloomberg and CNN. The message is always the same — damage the President and anyone who dares support him. In January 2018, he suggested Deven Nunes was a Russian agent. while he was bloviating on Morning Joe.

Heilemann admitted that he works with the Democrat Party to ‘inflict damage’ on President Trump. He kept referring to himself and the Democrats as one but then tried to say he “wasn’t part of the Democrat Party.”

He later walked it back but not very effectively. He has been at a private dinner party with the Hillary campaign and other ‘reporters’ to discuss her message and he swooned over Bill Clinton for years.

The NBC hitman made an appearance on Morning Joe yesterday to discuss the electrifying Trump rally in Orlando, and Heilemann’s objective, as well as the hosts’, was to put down the fact that the President draws huge, enthusiastic crowds.

At one point, Scarborough said, “This is Elvis in ’77, just kind of lumbering across the stage, sweating.”

Heilemann added, “in Graceland, in front of like the six televisions, with a big, huge bottle of Quaaludes, and a bottle of vodka, and the shotgun.”

Nice slam, insulting Trump and his supporters as has-beens and lowlifes? It is the hate speech offered by the media and the Democrats today. The hate comes from the left.