Dems PANIC after finding out the President isn’t a Russian agent

In an effort to get ahead of their hoax and create a new hoax unimpeded, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi are calling for an emergency meeting with Robert Mueller.

Chuck and Nancy want Mueller to publicly testify ASAP, citing Barr’s “partisan handling” of the report. It’s partisan because it didn’t come to their conclusions.

“We believe the only way to begin restoring public trust in the handling of the Special Counsel’s investigation is for Special Counsel Mueller himself to provide public testimony in the House and Senate as soon as possible,” Nancy said. Chuck echoed those sentiments.

They are very upset the President didn’t collude with Putin and didn’t deliberately obstruct justice.

A panicky Jerrold Nadler asked Robert Mueller to testify as soon as possible, and definitely by May 23rd at the latest. Democrats are afraid the public will realize Trump is innocent, making impeachment impossible.

In the least, they want to freely use this obstruction case in campaign emails, TV ads, and fundraising solicitations.

If these people were normal, and these were normal times, they would be happy to know the President did not conspire with Russians. They would also be concerned that Russians interfered in the U.S. election.

But they’re NOT! That should tell you all you need to know.

As Donald Jr. said, “I never thought I’d see the day that Democrats would be distraught and in tears that their President DID NOT COLLUDE WITH THE RUSSIANS. Just shows that they don’t really care about America, they care only about power.”

Mueller is no friend to Trump. He and his Democrat investigative team tried their best to find him guilty, using public acts, including tweets. Mueller set him up for a possible impeachment by the House.

He hired Andrew Weissman who was rebuked unanimously by the Supreme Court for creating obstruction crimes out of whole cloth. Weissman had no business being involved in this case. Read about him on this link.