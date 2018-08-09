Dems Plan for a Government-Run Internet to Shut Down Russians

Democrats have slews of authoritarian proposals to take over the Internet and shut down free speech. One among them was highlighted by Reason Magazine.

THE WORST PROPOSAL OF ALL

The “Potential Policy Proposals for Regulation of Social Media and Technology Firms,” a draft policy paper—authored by Sen. Mark Warner notes that Russians have long spread disinformation, including when “the Soviets tried to spread ‘fake news’ denigrating Martin Luther King”.

It’s the old Russian scare tactic.

It’s so much worse now because of technology, Warner believes.

“Today’s tools seem almost built for Russian disinformation techniques,” Warner opines. And the ones to come, he assures us, will be even worse.

Don’t be frightened, he has the answers.

THE ANSWERS WILL SILENCE EVERYONE, NOT JUST RUSSIANS

Social media platforms will have to authenticate and give geographical locations for every user and every post. They will have to ban anything deemed inauthentic.

Bots must be labeled by companies.

Technology that is popular, like Google maps, would be considered “essential” and have all kinds of rules imposed on them.

There would be disclosure requirements for political speech, decency rules, and so much more. Go to Reason to read the rest.

The concept they are pushing is we have to destroy free speech to save it. Currently, they are banding together to censor Infowars because they don’t like the guy — Alex Jones. It is who they are. They won’t simply shut down people like Jones. They plan to shut us all up. Government approved speech alone will be allowed.

This plan is a new version of the unfair “Fairness Doctrine” for the Internet.

This is what the Democrats want for you! So go vote in November!