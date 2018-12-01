Dems Plan for No Voter ID, National Police & So Much More

The Washington Examiner reports that the former Fast & Furious Attorney General Eric Holder will be visiting Iowa next year. It appears he is seriously considering a run for president in 2020

In February, Holder will discuss redistricting, voting rights, Trump’s tax returns, and national law enforcement in Des Moines at an event hosted by the the Harkin Institute for Public Policy & Citizen Engagement at Drake University.

Having Holder in the Oval Office will be like having Obama back, only more so.

The entire Democrat Party will be on board with a far-left agenda.

The redistricting is meant to shut out Republicans and the idea of national law enforcement is terrifying. A national police force could end up being the Stasi, especially the way this New Democratic hard-left party thinks.

For now, let’s take a moment to look at the voting rights they want. The GOP was caught by surprise during the mid-terms when Democrats cured votes and no one was sure what that meant. What they did was take control of provisional ballots, same day voting, Internet voting, and absentee ballots, which cost Republicans dearly in red areas.

Florida and Georgia Republicans were on top of it and stopped the bleeding when the Democrats clearly ignored the laws and tried to count every ballot, eligible voter or not. That didn’t happen in California and Illinois. California just changed how they handle votes and no one is clear on what they did, but the GOP candidates who clearly won by tens of thousands on election night, lost weeks later because of the mysterious ballots that popped up.

SOROS’S SITE SAYS

Soros’s Think Progress tells us what they have in mind. The title of the article we are referencing is Washington Democrats’ ambitious new voting rights agenda. This is what they want throughout the U.S.:

The Democrats’ proposals combine automatic voter registration and same-day registration, along with a provision allowing 16 and 17-year-olds to pre-register as a voter before they become eligible to vote on their 18th birthday. Automatic registration is a relatively new reform — the first automatic registration bill became law in Oregon in 2015, and it led to record participation in the 2016 election. Since then, a bipartisan mix of nine states plus the District of Columbia enacted similar laws.

Basically, they want no laws. They want children and illegals to vote — that comes down the pike.

They want people to be able to vote out of their district.

In Virginia, the leftists want to let people register on Election Day and to cast an absentee ballot for any reason.

One bill, HB 1079, by Del. Delores McQuinn of Richmond would repeal the requirement that voters show a photo identification at the polls to get a ballot. Democrats say that requirement is an obstacle for low-income, elderly and minority voters.

In Georgia, the losing candidate for governor, Stacey Abrams, a socialist/communist, strongly suggested illegal aliens vote.

The goal is to make the nation a one-party leftist State with far-left Democrats in control.

You can read more about Nancy Pelosi's leftist agenda on VOX.