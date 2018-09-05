Dems Play Unruly Homer Simpson to Brett Kavanaugh’s Nice Guy Ned Flanders

If you give someone a dollar for every time the Kavanaugh hearings have been or will be described as a “circus”, that lucky so-and-so would be pretty well off by the end of this week. After days of forever lauding John McCain’s integrity, and his respect for that “august body”, Senate Democrats flushed all tradition and decorum right down the pooper, even before Tuesday’s opening remarks could be made.

Dems forgot all those bi-partisan lessons learned from their “Conscience of the Senate” faster than you can say, Brett Kavanaugh. Ignoring the most basic parliamentary procedures, they childishly, petulantly, and rudely disrupted GOP speakers, while their planted anarchists in the room did the same. And, to no one’s genuine surprise, we learned this whole spectacle was pre-planned over the Labor Day Weekend.

Wait! What? You mean even before Sen. McCain was laid to rest?

Hey, but the since show, which is what this hearing has become, must go on, let’s try something other than that worn out circus analogy. How about comparing it to a cartoon series, and one of the most popular toons of all time; “The Simpsons”!

Unruly, coarse, bombastic Dems fit right into the iconic Homer Simpson character, while the object of their disdain, Brett Kavanaugh remained the generally genial, virtually always thoughtful Ned Flanders. Very much like Ned, Brett coaches sports teams, is deeply religious, and even works as a volunteer in a soup kitchen! No wonder the left hates him so.

Someone should tell Democrats that going full haplessly, dopey Homer is not a good look, especially when contrasted to his bright, warmhearted neighbor. Throughout out the years, virtually every time Simpson has tried impugning or mocking Flanders, Homer’s made to look ridiculous.

Risk having a good laugh at the expense of some pompous lawmakers, and take a look at this 2-minute clip.

Now ask yourself if this is not life imitating art.