Dems’ prepared a radical bill to remake the US economy









Radical Democrats have only just begun to completely and fundamentally transform the United States. They just cooked up an outrageous climate change bill that will remove fossil fuels from the electric grid, a crackdown on natural gas pipelines, and invest $500 million to install electric vehicle charging stations in the nation.

It will be called the CLEAN Future Act, as a “jobs bill” and the backbone of his Build Back Better agenda.

It should be called the ‘destroy the USA economy’ bill.

“The CLEAN Future Act promises that we will not stand idly by as the rest of the world transitions to clean economies and our workers get left behind, and that we will not watch from the sidelines as the climate crisis wreaks havoc on Americans’ health and homes,” said Rep. Frank Pallone, New Jersey Democrat and chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee that is working on the bill.

Such bull.

It is 981 pages and includes a step-by-step formula to remake the U.S. economy and reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, the same goal set by the Paris Climate Agreement which sells out the USA and the American workers.

The bill dictates the U.S. will have a 100% “clean” — carbon-free — electricity standard by 2035. To accelerate the transition, all retail electricity suppliers must reach at least 80% clean energy by 2030 and all-electric utilities must offer some form of solar power to customers.

The act grandly empowers the Environmental Protection Agency new powers to enforce compliance by retail electricity suppliers.

The claim is that it encapsulates Biden’s agenda but he hardly knows where he is most of the time. In truth, it encapsulates the agenda of the hard-left cabal working to turn this nation communist.

U.S. special envoy for climate John Kerry described the urgency of the agenda Tuesday when meeting with European Union officials in Brussels to coordinate the global effort.

“We face an extraordinary crisis because the science is screaming at us, the evidence grows by the year,” said Mr. Kerry, a former secretary of state. “Last year again, the hottest year in history … So this is a crisis, the climate crisis. But it’s also a moment of the greatest opportunity that we’ve had since perhaps the Industrial Revolution.”

The urgency is to transform us before people realize what happened to them.

IMPOSSIBLE DOESN’T MATTER

Critics say the CLEAN Future Act’s goal of 100% carbon-free by 2035 is impossible to attain, and the attempt will inflict severe economic pain on Americans.

“Wind power and solar won’t be enough,” said Steve Milloy, director of the Heartland Institute, an Illinois-based libertarian think tank.

“It would be one thing if there was some new technology that would make the transition easy, but there is not at the moment,” Mr. Milloy said. “How are we going to replace all the nuclear plants, the natural gas facilities, and the coal mines we have with an alternative that will work just as well.”

It doesn’t matter. It’s not about the climate, it’s about making us socialists/communists.

The CLEAN Future Act include:

⦁ Building codes with new energy-efficiency targets intended to make all new construction “zero energy ready” by 2030. To help meet the goal, the bill includes $8 billion in rebates for homeowners who choose to retrofit their properties.

⦁ Allows the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to approve carbon pricing requirements when setting electricity rates, although this is technically not a “carbon tax.” It also requires that FERC take into account the climate impact of natural gas pipeline and liquefied natural gas projects under its review.

⦁ Makes $500 million in taxpayer funding available to deploy electric-vehicle charging equipment across the country. It also creates a new program within the Energy Department to expand electric vehicle charging stations in underserved communities.

⦁ Provides $2.5 billion in taxpayer funds to accelerate the transition of school buses to electric vehicles and creates a $100 billion clean energy investment fund for new technology and infrastructure programs.

⦁ Establishes a new assistant secretary position within the Department of Energy focused on manufacturing and industrial decarbonization. The position will be responsible for pursuing projects that create carbon-free manufacturing jobs.

⦁ Creates a government-wide “Buy Clean” procurement to reduce emissions from materials and products used in federally funded projects.

⦁ Requires the federal government to increase the percentage of electric vehicles used by agencies and departments, with plans to eventually transition over the entire fleet.

⦁ Mandates that 40% of all federal funds provided in the bill go to “environmental justice communities” or communities of color disproportionately impacted by climate change. It also requires “environmental justice training” for employees at federal agencies.

⦁ Requires that the EPA impose new regulations to cut methane emissions from the oil and gas sectors by at least 65% by 2025 and 90% by 2030. It likely would heavily affect the use of hydraulic fracturing (fracking) to extract natural gas from shale formations.

⦁ Mandates that the Securities and Exchange Commission require public companies to disclose their exposure to “climate-related risks,” including any “direct or indirect” greenhouse gas emissions.

IDIOT REPUBLICAN

Rep. David McKinley, a Republican from the coal state of West Virginia, said there is “broad consensus” in both parties that something needs to be done about climate change, but the two sides don’t agree on what needs to be done.

“Most Republicans agree that focusing on innovation to move forward on carbon capture, advanced nuclear and other clean energy technologies is necessary,” said Mr. McKinley, the ranking member on the Energy and Commerce’s subcommittee on climate change.

“However, we believe that the progressive climate agenda goes too far, too fast, and will hurt workers and consumers while undercutting our economic and national security,” he said.

Is he insane? We were doing plenty under Donald Trump and did far more than any other nation. NOTHING in the Paris Accord will change the climate as John Kerry admitted. They’re setting us up for The Great Reset.

