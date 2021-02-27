Dems push hard to end the filibuster to give them absolute power









Democrats want to totally silence Republicans by ending the filibuster in the Senate. They want all the power with none going to the minority.

The push is on. If they do push this through, they will have free rein to do anything they desire. Since the Democrat Party is controlled by communists, fascists, and socialists, people should be deeply concerned.

Watch Warren propagandize eliminating the voice of the minority so she can do whatever she wants:

Understand this: The filibuster gives veto power to Mitch McConnell. And to the gun industry. And to the oil industry. For generations, racist senators used the filibuster to block anti-lynching laws and civil rights bills. It’s still blocking progress today. It’s got to go. pic.twitter.com/9JreV5i029 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 26, 2021

Imagine what this airhead AOC will do without any controls placed on her:

Preserving the filibuster is not worth letting millions of people in this country go hungry, sleep in their cars, or struggle to afford baby formula. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 26, 2021

Lee, another socialist and a Castro lover, wants all the power:

I’ll say it again: abolish the Jim Crow filibuster. — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) February 26, 2021

Marxist Robert Reich is using white supremacy propaganda to push for total control:

The filibuster is a tool of white supremacy. In the 19th century, it was used to protect the pro-slavery Senate minority. The current filibuster was popularized during Jim Crow by Southern senators seeking to block civil rights legislation. It must be abolished. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) February 26, 2021

Guy Benson responded to Reich:

Way back in 2020, Senate Democrats used the filibuster to kill a Black Senator’s police reform legislation. https://t.co/kCP6djdjte — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 26, 2021

Stephen Miller did too:

Democrats used that racist tool of Jim Crow to filibuster Senator Tim Scott’s police reform bill. Thank you for admitting your racism, Robert. https://t.co/rSth3C8oTf — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 26, 2021

Radical Ed Markey is pushing for it:

Abolish the filibuster and raise the minimum wage. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) February 26, 2021

Communist Jayapal wants it to end:

Abolish the filibuster. We can’t let a handful of right-wing senators obstruct a necessary, urgent, and POPULAR agenda. — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) February 26, 2021

Hard-left Padilla wants it to end:

People are suffering and struggling to feed their families. Paying a living wage is more important than any antiquated Senate traditions. We must END THE FILIBUSTER NOW. https://t.co/NSgPu7B5ug — Alex Padilla (@AlexPadilla4CA) February 26, 2021

THE LIST IS ENDLESS. WE DON’T NEED TO GO ON.

