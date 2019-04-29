Dems redefine INFANTICIDE, admit their platform is “AWFUL”

The Democrats are redefining infanticide. They are trying to say letting babies die is not infanticide.

Letting an aborted baby die — if it is what the parents want, to quote Governor Northam — is just a matter of Republicans seizing on that message and pretending it’s the Democrat agenda.

It isn’t only Governor Northam who said this type of infanticide is acceptable. Democrats want this. They won’t pass a born-alive protection bill in liberal states and New York recently took all protections out.

President Trump QUOTED GOVERNOR NORTHAM but Democrats are ripping into the President, claiming he lied.

Actually, Democrats keep lying and saying it was taken out of context.

THEY WANT TO LET BABIES DIE BUT PRETEND THEY AREN’T

Democrats literally don’t want you to know that their platform condones infanticide.

Protecting a baby from being killed after surviving an abortion is apparently just Republicans “seizing” to CNN. Democrats have a chance to prove they don’t support this barbaric practice by joining my discharge petition to #EndInfanticide. But so far, only 3 have signed on. pic.twitter.com/GohoK3Yld6 — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) April 28, 2019

The North Carolina governor feels the same way as Northam.

Why would @NC_Governor Roy Cooper not pass a law that NC will never kill children who have survived botched abortions? Governor Cooper’s veto of Senate Bill 359 is really a veto of innocent life. 1/2 https://t.co/ig3r7N0Xuh — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) April 24, 2019

Let’s get something straight. Letting a baby born alive die is infanticide. Not getting help for a person is homicide. Not wanting the person to live is not an excuse.

“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men should do nothing.”

Ilhan Omar, the anti-Semite, thinks Republicans are sick for calling post-birth abortion infanticide. At least she thinks infanticide is evil but she doesn’t know what it is apparently,

This is truly dangerous and sickening! Is this deranged President suggesting parents and doctors are working together to commit infanticide? We have seen religious fanatics bombing clinics and threatening women, this will fan the flame of violence. Stop the misinformation. https://t.co/Ad2ysWpDh9 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 28, 2019

Kooky Alyssa Milano doesn’t seem to realize he was quoting Democrat Governor Northam. What is really ironic, as Twitchy first said, is Milano is admitting the Democrat platform is awful. They are baby killers.

We must continue to call out these lies. This is going to be his and the @GOP strategy going into the election. He will paint the left as, “baby killers who want open borders and want to take away your guns.” As he’s proven in the past, the only way for him to win is by lying. https://t.co/uFJRoAWz7b — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 29, 2019

Peter Daou presents an unrelated case to say they don’t support infanticide.

THIS THREAD … for those who push the monstrous rightwing talking point that Democrats support infanticide. https://t.co/IixIbgUP0E — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) April 28, 2019