Dems Redefine Words to Fit their Narrative

By Mark Schwendau

After testimony during hearings in 1998, President Bill Clinton was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives on December 19, 1998. His articles of impeachment charged him with perjury and obstruction of justice. On August 17, 1998, President Clinton was asked whether a statement by his lawyer Robert S. Bennett to Judge Susan Webber Wright that, “there is absolutely no sex of any kind in any manner, shape or form, with President Clinton [and Monica Lewinsky]” was truthful. President Clinton replied, “It depends on what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is.” Clinton then went on to explain that if ‘is’ meant ‘never has been’ that is one thing; but, if ‘is’ meant ‘there is none currently’, then the statement by Mr. Bennett was correct.

Clinton would go on to say he did not think oral sex was really sex after Lewinsky produced a blue dress with Clinton’s DNA in semen on it.

It seems like that was the beginning of Democrats thinking they could play with the meanings of words in American English dictionaries.

Since 2021 we had to have Dr. Anthony Fauci (not a virologist) and the Center of Disease Control (CDC) redefine what constitutes a vaccine to get people past hesitancy to consent to an experimental gene modifying drug without an informed consent form as a proven vaccine for Covid-19. The American Medical Association (AMA) as well as every college and university conducting medical research, should have stepped in and said, “No, we are not letting you do that. You are not changing the time-honored definition of what we understand a vaccine to be to fit your personal agenda!”

For reasons unknown, they all remained silent. Some say it is because Fauci has his hands on the purse strings for almost all medical research in the U.S. Anybody to go up against him and his tyrannical ways would risk not seeing another Federal research grant for the rest of their lives.

So now we have another man working to redefine a word for our dictionary for his personal agenda. Acting president Joe Biden has taken it upon himself to redefine what constitutes a “recession.” His agenda is to protect his abysmal failure in his job performance as our supposed leader.

In the first quarter of this year, 2022, the U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) shrank 1.6% as the Atlanta Fed expects it to fall another 2.1%t in the second quarter. Two consecutive quarters of negative growth such as this has been the definition of the onset of a recession.

Tomorrow the Bureau of Economic Analysis will release its advance estimate of second-quarter GDP. Only the Bureau of Economic Analysis can change the definition.

But Joe Biden won’t let that stop him as he says, “It’s not a recession.”

Director Brian Deese of the National Economic Council told CNN that the U.S. was not in a recession, even if it did have two straight quarters showing contraction in our GDP.

Deese preemptively called it “inherently backward-looking.” Speaking of definitions, Deese fits the definition of a political hack or lackey, but I digress.

“Certainly, in terms of the technical definition, it’s not a recession,” Deese said.

But the Bureau of Economic Analysis has spoken and said: “A recession is a macroeconomic term that refers to a significant decline in general economic activity in a designated region. It had been typically recognized as two consecutive quarters of economic decline, as reflected by GDP.”

This is proof of how socialist Democrats are tyrannical criminals as they work to destroy the country from within and gaslight the public with ever-changing word definitions to fit their narrative.

If they don’t like the definition of what constitutes a vaccine in medicine, they pressure the dictionary people to change it!

If they don’t like the definition of what constitutes a woman competing in sports, just pressure the NCAA to change the definition of what a woman is.

If they think they can import a new crop of people stupid enough to become their future voters for their socialist candidates and policies to destroy the country from within, change the term ‘illegal aliens’ to ‘undocumented migrants’ and push for them to be able to vote in our elections.

If they want to cover up the illegitimacy of a stolen election, redefine ‘protesters’ as ‘insurrections’ and start spouting off about our ‘democracy is being threatened’ by Republicans when in all actuality, Democrats are the ones trying to destroy democracy in this Constitutional Republic while lying.

Republican communications specialist Matt Whitlock called them out, “This is so pathetic… First, the gall to think you can change long-held definitions to suit your political circumstances Second, to think this helps the American people who already have huge recession fears and low confidence in the Biden economy. Deck chairs on the Titanic.”

He went on: “There is no better encapsulation of the Biden White House than watching his team desperately spin away news that we’re already in a recession. … While President Biden is preparing to declare a ‘National Climate Emergency’ to appease the far left and Democrat staffers.”

How bad are things getting?

Even a left-leaning CNN panel Monday slammed the Biden administration’s attempt to change the definition of a recession as incoming GDP numbers of the last two-quarters signal an economic downturn.

“I get that why they want to do it from a political perspective, but like, you can’t fake this!”, CNN lead anchor Kasie Hunt exclaimed. CNN editor-at-large Chris Cillizza mocked Biden when he said, “We’re not going to be in a recession, in my view.”

Cillizza said, “It doesn’t really matter what you think. There is a technical definition, two straight quarters of negative economic growth. They clearly believe that is likely to come to pass later this week. They’re trying to pre-but it.”

Jared Bernstein of the White House Council of Economic Advisers insisted that neither Biden nor the White House can “sugarcoat” the incoming GDP numbers. He told CNN Saturday that only the National Bureau of Economic Research’s Business Cycle Dating Committee could determine whether the U.S. economy is in a recession after looking at two-quarters of decreased GDP.

On NBC Sunday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday two-quarters of negative GDP growth is not the “technical definition” of a recession despite acknowledging it is the “common definition.”

White House adviser Gene Sperling regurgitated similar talking points during his appearance on Fox News’s “The Story.” He suggested Monday that the “jobs market” plays a significant role in what actually contributes to a recession.

Republicans are not given a say in changes to definitions, and the truth of the matter is no political party should be. Only experts in the fields of the words should be allowed to redefine the definitions of words and that is only after being cleared by a peer review panel of people independent from both political and business influencers.

Anthony Fauci is not a virologist. As a matter of fact, he has not seen a patient in over 30 years. When it comes to a supposed global pandemic, one would be hard-pressed to think of somebody less qualified to handle a global pandemic entering the U.S. than Tony Fauci. And given his financial interest in one of the vaccines, President Trump should have removed him from office immediately upon learning of his relationships with both the Covid-19 virus and Moderna vaccine patents.

It would seem like only those on the conservative right, which are the majority, should start to redefine definitions. For example, I would like to self-identify as the Speaker of the House Representative from California. How would Nancy Pelosi and the Dems like that? Sure I don’t live in California, but if she thinks men can have babies, I am sure she and her kind can overlook my representing her district and taking her House seat while living in another state. At least I would do better and represent the people of her state while upholding the Constitution and laws of the land… but then again, who couldn’t?

Oh, and I would not ever be found guilty of insider trading or drunk driving as I would not engage in these practices, so those are two more pluses to my new identity for America and California I would bring to that House Seat.

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published 7 books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

Related