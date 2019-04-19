Dems say fraudulent Social Security IDs for workers here illegally are OK

Valley employers in Fresno, California are scrambling after receiving letters from the Social Security Administration, warning that many of their employees’ numbers do not match.

Most are undocumented workers using phony social security numbers, ABC 30 reported.

The letters only require employers to advise their employees of the discrepancy, but it’s assumed many workers will flee, fearing deportation.

Fearful of raids, Congressman Jim Costa of Fresno says we need to acknowledge and address this.

The only way to address it is to deport them or give them temporary worker status. They don’t deserve Social Security which is what the left wants.

The Democrats won’t recommend temporary status. They’re fine with stolen or forged IDs.

“The Trump administration’s decision to reinstate the senseless practice of these no match letters is just another tactic to marginalize and scare our immigrant employees and their employers,” Congressman Jim Cox said.

The Administration’s actions here could stifle our Valley economy. I stood with Congressman Jim Costa yesterday to speak out against this order and protect our business owners – especially our farmers and ranchers.https://t.co/RXZhze3asH — Congressman TJ Cox (@RepTjCox) April 17, 2019

More than 60% of the workers in the Valley have fraudulent IDs. That really isn’t sustainable.

“The president needs to hear from members of his own party, and businesspeople whose very existence depends on having a workforce,” one Democratic congresswoman said.

Among those fighting the president’s action at Tuesday’s news conference was world boxing champion, Jose Ramirez.

Fraudulent IDs are fine, but worker permits are not on the table. Why not?

They’re inability to come up with a legal solution is not President Trump’s fault.