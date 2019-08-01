Dems Say Tulsi’s Working for Russians After #KamalaHarrisDestroyed Trends

The craziest conspiracy yet comes from Democrats blaming Russian bots for the trending hashtag Kamala Harris destroyed. Others say Ms. Gabbard is working with the Russians. In the real world, Tulsi Gabbard damaged Harris greatly during the Wednesday night debates

Harris has been lying about her record on a number of things, especially criminal justice, and Tulsi leveled her with the truth.

MUST WATCH: #KamalaHarrisDestroyed lives as a prosecutor in California… Her response to Tulsi Gabbard’s accusations, “I’m a top tier candidate” and she’s not… and “I’m prepared to move on.” Kamala is the complete opposite of Criminal Justice Reform. pic.twitter.com/HwEiCt5tHI — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 1, 2019

Now the nitwits think she’s been hired by the Russians to take Harris down. They are products of the U.S. educational system.

Harris’s spokesman, Ian Sams, responded to the hashtag, noting that at least some of the accounts promoting it appeared to be bots.

“The Russian propaganda machine that tried to influence the 2016 election is now promoting the presidential aspirations of a controversial Hawaii Democrat,” he said.

Reporters writing their stories with eyes on the modern-day assignment desk of Twitter, read this: “The Russian propaganda machine that tried to influence the 2016 election is now promoting the presidential aspirations of a controversial Hawaii Democrat”https://t.co/2kpKQqW3Ir — Ian Sams (@IanSams) August 1, 2019

Are y’all serious with this #KamalaHarrisDestroyed bullshit??? Jesus effing christ on a pogo stick. I guess we know who the Russians and the Right (as if there’s a difference) are afraid of. Bots, trolls and RWNJs trying to convince everyone that Kamala got owned. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — John *460 days* Wright (@TheWrightJohn) August 1, 2019

I think Gabbard was also a tool of the Russians when she resigned from DNC during last convention. I don’t trust her. The last person Trump wants to face on a debate stage is Kamala Harris #KamalaHarrisDestroyed — Craig Conners (@CraigConners) August 1, 2019

ATTENTION PEOPLE!!! There is a Russian BOT driven hashtag out there that says #KamalaHarrisDestroyed trying to promote Tulsi Gabbard as the top Democratic choice for POTUS. DO NOT FALL FOR THE OKEYDOKE!! Russians are at work already. DON’T LET THEM IN!!! — Ernie (@ecl326) August 1, 2019

Then There Are the Right-Wing Orwellians in the UK and YouTubers

#KamalaHarrisDestroyed is being blamed on the russians, when it is really orwellian right-wingers in the UK. And the result of people getting news from vapid Youtube Influencers. Similar to 2016. — TCH (@JohnSmi83227000) August 1, 2019

This is what goes on at Twitter, fake Twitter, and they do a lot of damage. This kind of nuttiness spreads