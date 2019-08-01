Dems Say Tulsi’s Working for Russians After #KamalaHarrisDestroyed Trends

The craziest conspiracy yet comes from Democrats blaming Russian bots for the trending hashtag Kamala Harris destroyed. Others say Ms. Gabbard is working with the Russians. In the real world, Tulsi Gabbard damaged Harris greatly during the Wednesday night debates

Harris has been lying about her record on a number of things, especially criminal justice, and Tulsi leveled her with the truth.

Now the nitwits think she’s been hired by the Russians to take Harris down. They are products of the U.S. educational system.

Harris’s spokesman, Ian Sams, responded to the hashtag, noting that at least some of the accounts promoting it appeared to be bots.

“The Russian propaganda machine that tried to influence the 2016 election is now promoting the presidential aspirations of a controversial Hawaii Democrat,” he said.

Then There Are the Right-Wing Orwellians in the UK and YouTubers

This is what goes on at Twitter, fake Twitter, and they do a lot of damage. This kind of nuttiness spreads

