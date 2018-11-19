Dems Sue to Stop Trump’s Choice for Acting Attorney General

Democrats have filed a frivolous but likely effective lawsuit which will tie up Matthew Whitaker’s appointment as the Acting Attorney General. They are trying to block him from serving. The Democrats who signed on are three leftists Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), and Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI). They filed in the liberal D.C. court.

They are three of the sleaziest politicians and they are far left.

The aggressive stance is an effort to continue the attacks on the administration by the Mueller investigation. It hampers the presidency in many other ways.

The DOJ already cleared Whitaker for the temporary post and Rod Rosenstein called the selection of Whitaker a “superb choice”.

The Office of Legal Counsel wrote that although the Justice Department has a Senate-confirmed No. 2 leader in Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, the law “does not displace the president’s authority to use the Vacancies Reform Act as an alternative,” the memo says.

The latest suit, which was brought by the groups Protect Democracy and the Constitutional Accountability Center for the Senators, argues that Whitaker’s appointment violates the Constitution’s Appointments Clause because the U.S. Senate did not confirm him to his prior post

The Democrats don’t like Whitaker because he once criticized the Mueller investigation.