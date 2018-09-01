Dems Surrender on Judges to Get Home to Campaign

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell cancelled the August recess, causing an immediate surrender on seven judicial appointments and another eight next week. The Democrat radicals are not happy.

The Dem senators either had to confirm these judges or they weren’t going home to campaign to save their seats.

Boomberg reports:

The Senate reached a deal Tuesday to swiftly confirm seven federal district court judges, helping President Donald Trump put an enduring stamp on the U.S. judiciary.

The latest confirmations mean Trump, with the help of Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, has already confirmed 60 judges to the courts — including 33 district court judges, 26 appeals court judges and Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch.

They will shape U.S law for generations, as most are in their 40s or 50s. They were chosen with input from the Federalist Society, a group of conservative judicial advocates who want to curtail the federal government’s powers. Liberal groups have countered that Trump’s judges will endanger economic regulations, civil rights laws, health care access and women’s reproductive rights…

“In August alone, the Senate confirmed another 15 judges — with eight more locked in for next week. These are judges who will be in place for decades,” Stewart said in an email.

The Dems wanted the process to drag on but McConnell finally put an end to it.