Dems think you’re all stupid! They claim this is OBAMA’S ECONOMY!

According to presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar, Barack Obama deserved the credit for the current good economy under President Donald Trump. Cory Booker has said the same thing. In fact, several are saying it. It’s the mantra.

They must think we are idiots. I am very tired of being treated like a fool.

AMY KLOBUCHAR IS A LIAR

“You know what I’m thinking about? I’m thinking about when we were in that downturn and President Obama came into office and he had to deal with that with the Congress to try to, one, right the financial industry and, two, get us on the road to recovery,” Klobuchar said during an interview Sunday.

“I remember that the Republicans were giving him grief when he took any credit for that. So I think that we have had policies in place starting with President Obama that have aided that recovery.”

The foolish woman doesn’t seem to know that President Trump chucked those policies. President Trump instituted new policies.

Let’s be real here, she’s a liar.

Does anyone believe this garbage? Anyone? It’s infuriating. Obama’s recovery was anemic and the only jobs were minimum wage.

ALL THE OTHER LIARS

That incompetent Cory Booker said the same thing as Klobuchar. “First of all, I love that Trump is taking credit for a recovery that started under Obama,” Booker said.

When we walk around my block, you ask people if the numbers that Donald Trump touts are really making a difference in their lives, you have people on my block and they’ll tell you, ‘I have to work two jobs just to try to keep myself in housing,’” he added.

If true, it is because he is incompetent and so are his fellow Democrats running the state and his particular area.

Obama wanted the economy to remain anemic. He predicted it.

Comrade Obama took credit for the economy

.@BarackObama: “When you hear about how great the economy is doing right now, let’s just remember when this recovery started.” pic.twitter.com/xnWpiX7KQV — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 7, 2018

Let’s not forget Mad Max said it’s Obama’s economy

AND THEN THERE IS JUAN

Juan Williams said it was Obama’s economy. It that idiot says it, it must be true.