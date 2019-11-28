Dems Trying to Overturn Heller Again at SCOTUS

“The United States Supreme Court is preparing to hear one of the first major gun cases in nearly a decade, the case of the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. City of New York, New York, American Military News reported.

It’s an effort to overturn Heller. One thing about Democrats, they never give up. No decision is ever final.

“The case follows the complaints of licensed gun owners, backed by the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, who have challenged a since-repealed ban on transporting their firearms. According to SCOTUSblog, the ban prevented gun owners with licenses to keep firearms in their homes from taking them to local shooting ranges and competitions or to residences outside New York City.”

“A federal district court initially ruled in favor of New York City’s travel restriction. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit also upheld the prior ruling of the district court. Now the case is set to appear before the Supreme Court for oral arguments on Dec. 2, SCOTUSblog reported.”

“The city and state of New York had, in fact, changed their laws to repeal the firearms transportation ban at the heart of the complaint. They, in turn, requested the 2nd Circuit Court’s decision be invalidated and the case rendered moot. Five Democratic U.S. Senators also filed a friend of the court brief advising the Supreme Court to disregard ruling on the merits of the case, under the concern the court may adopt a partisan appearance.”