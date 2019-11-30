Dems want to impeach Trump for thought crimes, scholar says

“The thought police would get him just the same. He had committed–would have committed, even if he had never set pen to paper–the essential crime that contained all others in itself. Thoughtcrime, they called it. Thoughtcrime was not a thing that could be concealed forever. You might dodge successfully for a while, even for years, but sooner or later they were bound to get you.” ~ George Orwell, 1984

Victor Davis Hanson, a history scholar, and a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution argued in a recent op-ed published by Fox News that “alleged bad thoughts are not crimes.” He spoke to Ed Henry on “The Story” Friday about his column and the case by Democrats against the president over delayed military aid to Ukraine.

He said Democrats are trying to convict the President of thought crimes.

Hanson stated that the president has done nothing illegal, and it is not against the law to “think something.”

“If I want to think about speeding 80 miles an hour and I talk about thinking about it but I actually don’t, I’m not guilty of anything other than harboring a bad thought,” Hanson said.

“So Trump may or may not, we don’t really know, the evidence suggests he didn’t think about delaying aid and that aid was delayed, but it wasn’t cut off. Maybe he thought about cutting it off. But that’s not a crime,” Hanson added.

“There was a context about it and he didn’t force the firing of anybody in Ukraine, and he didn’t interfere in the sense that the Ukrainians started an investigation at his prompt,” he told Henry. “So he didn’t really do anything, just like he didn’t collude with the Russians.”

THIS HAS BEEN GOING ON FOR A WHILE

Our political Democrat class believe in convictions for thought crimes.

As one example, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse wants to put climate deniers in prison.

The former FEC chair Ann Ravel wanted punishment for thought crimes as determined by social media data.

Ravel suggested the government collect social media data. The agency would then use it to take action against the so-called ‘disinformation’ on social media. This new government entity would be empowered to discern a person’s ‘intent’.

‘Liberal’ Attorneys General wanted to do the same thing.

James Comey let Hillary Clinton off the hook because she didn’t commit a thought crime. She didn’t have ‘intent’, he said.

Juan Williams of Fox News has called for the President to be fired for the thought crime of wanting to fire Robert Mueller.

When it comes to Ukraine, the bottom line is there is no impeachable offense. The wisdom of asking Ukraine to investigate is debatable, but the crimes just aren’t there. It is legal for the President to ask, and he didn’t stop the aid.

This is why you hear Democrats say over and over that they don’t need a crime to impeach. That is a very low standard.

The President might have considered holding up aid until they investigated the potential corruption in the 2016 election and corruption by the Bidens, but he didn’t do it. We simply don’t know. You can believe his motive was that he was after a political opponent or after corruption, but he didn’t do it. Thought crimes don’t count.