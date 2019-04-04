Dems Will Silence Hate Speech of So-Called White Nationalists Online

We privatized our free speech and now the leftists control it. Google, Facebook, Twitter, all of the social media sites are controlled by leftists. They are in league with the Democrats, now the socialist party.

The leftist policiticians who have control of the House are going to use it to paint all on the right as white nationalists who must be silenced.

STEMMING WHITE NATIONALIST PROPAGANDA

Every committee is probing Donald Trump, along with the Southern District of New York. And the House Judiciary panel will take care of Trump’s supporters. They plan to hold an April hearing on white nationalism when the real problem is them – the socialists/communists.

The left is trying to paint every right-wing person in this country as a white nationalist when they are, in fact, the ones who want to control all of us. The hearing is to shut down Trump supporters.

“This hearing will examine hate crimes, the impact white nationalist groups have on American communities and the spread of white identity ideology. The hearing will also foster ideas about what social media companies can do to stem white nationalist propaganda and hate speech online,” the Judiciary statement read.

Facebook already silenced the Sentinel. All the hate comes from the left. All of it. The propaganda is coming from the left.

The Democrts plan to silence all right-wing voices before 2020. At the same time, they will continue to paint Donald Trump as a Russian collaborator.

THE MUELLER PROBE IS RESUSCITATED

Some of Robert S. Mueller III’s investigators have told associates that Attorney General William P. Barr failed to adequately portray the findings of their inquiry and that they were more troubling for President Trump than Mr. Barr indicated, according to government officials and others familiar with their simmering frustrations, according to the fake news purveyors at the NY Times.

It’s not only the NY Times trying to revive the Mueller probe.

The politicians are gaslighting Americans and acting as if the Mueller report never happened. We all know what the Mueller report said in summary form. It’s enough already!

We even have a Republican continuing the Russia probe — Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina.

Shifty Schiff is, of course, claiming there is evidence before our eyes although there isn’t.

Rep @AdamSchiff: “No,” I wasn’t wrong, there’s “ample evidence” of Trump/Russia collusion. “What you see in the public record is direct evidence.” pic.twitter.com/pTobRrdWV0 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 3, 2019