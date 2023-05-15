Depleted Uranium Shells Blown Up Causing Spikes in Radioactivity

Russian forces launched an air and missile raid in west Ukraine over the weekend, striking an ammunition depot, causing a massive explosion.

The depot reportedly contained a stockpile of recently delivered British depleted uranium tank shells, which were also destroyed in the explosion, sending radioactive particles into the atmosphere of the Khmelnytsky region.

Depleted Uranium shells were one of Russia’s red lines crossed by the UK. The British said there wasn’t any added danger, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Slavyangrad reported that a spike in gamma radiation had been detected around the time of the Russian airstrike.

☢️☢️☢️☢️☢️#RADIOACTIVE PANIC: #Russians Missiles Hit #Ukrainian #Ammunition Depot in #Khmelnytsky Causing Massive Explosion – Cache of British Depleted Uranium Tank Shells Destroyed – Gamma Radiation Spikes in the Region’s Atmosphere…. pic.twitter.com/PHMaKNUDFI — Freedom (@MassAdi15176401) May 15, 2023

