Deported criminal re-enters US to assault girlfriend ten days later

Criminal alien Gaspar Reye-Dorantes, a Mexican national, was deported on October 21st and came right back into the United States, to Concord, NC, where he committed new crimes. He lasted ten days before breaking our laws.

TEN DAYS LATER HE ASSAULTED HIS EX-GIRLFRIEND AND HER MALE FRIEND

By October 31st, he was back, breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s Tamarac Court home armed with a knife and assaulted her and a male.

Reyes-Dorantes also ransacked the residence, threatened the victims, and took off with his ex-girlfriend’s car, the Independent Tribune reported.

He was apprehended the following day, and has been charged with injury to personal property, larceny of a motor vehicle, first-degree burglary, larceny after breaking and entering, communicating threats, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, WBTV reported.

There is a detainer and he is held on a $302,000 bond.

He was already wanted for a prior assault on the same woman.

He is one of many violent criminal aliens who keep returning.

Sanctuaries protect these people, in general, and our borders are porous. It sends a message that it’s okay to keep returning. It’s what Democrats want.

Some of these creeps have been caught returning more than a dozen times — like Tomas Martinez-Maldonado who was deported back to Mexico a stunning 19 times. He allegedly raped a 13-year-old child on a Greyhound bus in 2016, the Chicago Tribune reported at the time.