Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein resigned effective May 11. The story will drop out of the media quickly since he praised the President.

He wrote in his letter to the President, “I am grateful to you for the opportunity to serve: for the courtesy and humor you often display in our personal conversations, and for the goals you set in your inaugural address” patriotism, unity, safety, education, and prosperity, because “a nation exists to serve its citizens.”

Democrats won’t like that.

Rod Rosenstein’s resignation letter, effective May 11. pic.twitter.com/jDuq5xmLn6 — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) April 29, 2019

Attorney General William Barr in a statement said Rosenstein served the Justice Department “with dedication and distinction.”

“His devotion to the Department and its professionals is unparalleled,” the statement read. “Over the course of his distinguished government career, he has navigated many challenging situations with strength, grace, and good humor.”

Rosenstein, 54, previously served as deputy assistant attorney general and U.S. attorney.

The stories about him considering wearing a wire to ensnare the President on the 25th Amendment are beginning to look like fake news. While his appointment of Mueller as special counsel sounds like a mistake, Rosenstein doesn’t seem that bad now. He’s leaving gracefully, unlike the Obama embeds and never Trumpers.

Rosenstein was supposed to resign in March but agreed to remain until the Mueller report was settled.