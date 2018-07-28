Deranged Lib Says Trump Grew the Economy to Distract from [Fake] Russia Probe

NBC anchor Chuck Todd figured out why President Trump is doing such a fine job with the economy. The 4.1 percent GDP this past quarter has the Democrats very angry, but Chuck figured out what is behind it. Trump’s doing a good job with the economy to distract from Russia.

The clip below begins with reporter Savannah Guthrie giving the good news [bad news to Democrats apparently]

“New figures released just this morning showing the economy is growing at its fastest pace in years. NBC’s Peter Alexander’s at the White House. Peter, good morning, there are a lot of headlines to talk about from the White House this morning, but this is one that the president wants to emphasize.”

Chuck Todd would have none of it.

“You know, Savannah, you can tell there was sort of an urgency in the president’s voice that bordered on – of almost pulling a muscle trying to pat yourself on the back. He was – you could feel that he knows there’s all these other headlines out there that are not good, especially this morning involving Michael Cohen, involving the Russia investigation. Frankly, even on the economic front, he got a lot of grief about trade from even fellow Republicans while traveling in the Midwest,” said Todd.

A guest on the show, Peter Alexander, joined Todd in criticizing the President for touting it. Todd thinks the President is desperate.

Well, we know the press won’t ever give him a break and tout anything he does.

FAKE CONSERVATIVE GIVES DEM/SOCIALISTS TIPS TO WIN

Crazed so-called conservative Bret Stephens blames Donald Trump for the Democrats acting insane. He also said he is at the NY Times to get rid of Trump and to help out the [Socialists] Democrat Party. Trump is apparently responsible for making him nuts too.

Stephens recently called for abolishing the Second Amendment.

If he’s a Conservative, I’m Bernie Sanders. Stephens once said Trump supporters are Stalinists.