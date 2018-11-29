Dershowitz Answers the Question of Impeachment for Firing Mueller

Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz said late Wednesday that it “would not be an impeachable offense” for President Trump to fire special counsel Robert Mueller because “it wouldn’t be a crime.

That’s obvious to most of us but it doesn’t mean Democrats won’t impeach or start riots over it.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson asked Dershowitz if there was “any oversight of any kind of the special counsel” like there is with anyone else “who wields power in society.”

“We can defeat our elected representatives in elections, we can recall or impeach or president or judges. The special counsel, we are told, can’t be fired because that itself would be an impeachable offense. So, is there any oversight of any kind of the special counsel?” he asked.

“…the special counsel would not be impeachable offense, because it wouldn’t be a crime. The president would have authority to do it but it would be politically very damaging to do it,” Dershowitz replied.

He also called the report Mueller is doing one-sided testimony but he does think it will be “devastating” for Trump.

THE MUELLER PROTECTION BILL TO ESTABLISH A 4TH BRANCH OF GOVERNMENT

Democrats and Jeff Flake want to pass a bill preventing the President from firing staff member Robert Mueller. As Senator Mike Lee warned, it would create a 4th branch of government and put Mueller outside the jurisdiction of the leader of the country.

Lee said Cohen’s plea shouldn’t change anything about the Russia probe and criticized the proposed Senate bill to protect Mueller as the special counsel.

“I don’t think it changes anything about how I look at the probes,” he replied. “I certainly don’t think it changes anything about how I look at the Flake/Coons bill, that would try to create a de facto fourth branch of government … unanswerable to the president of the United States, operating outside of the separation of powers system established by our Constitution.”