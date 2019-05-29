Dershowitz condemns Mueller for bias & distorting the role of prosecutor

Alan Dershowitz saw through Mueller’s 8 minute plus statement this morning and after staunchly defending him in the past, he now accuses him of being biased, a “partisan” who “distorted the role of prosecutor.”

MUELLER’S WORSE THAN COMEY

In an op-ed for The Hill titled, Dershowitz: Shame on Robert Mueller for exceeding his role, he wrote that while Comey was “universally criticized” for going beyond his responsibility in the Clinton decision, but Mueller went beyond that and “gave a political gift to Democrats” who seek the President’s impeachment.

“Mueller effectively invited Democrats to institute impeachment proceedings. Obstruction of justice is a “high crime and misdemeanor” which, under the Constitution, authorizes impeachment and removal of the president,” Dershowitz said somewhat outraged.

“Until today, I have defended Mueller against accusations that he is a partisan. I did not believe that he personally favored either the Democrats or the Republicans, or had a point of view on whether President Trump should be impeached. I have now changed my mind. By putting his thumb, indeed his elbow, on the scale of justice in favor of impeachment based on obstruction of justice, Mueller has revealed his partisan bias. He also has distorted the role of a prosecutor in our justice system,” he concluded.

Dershowitz said Mueller was “telegraphing” that he felt Trump was guilty and could be impeached when he said:

“if we had confidence that the President clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said that.”

“And second, the opinion says that the Constitution requires a process other than the criminal justice system to formally accuse a sitting President of wrongdoing.”

Dershowitz said no prosecutor should ever suggest a subject of his investigation might be guilty even though there is insufficient evidence. The rules should not be different for the President.

No prosecutor should help one side or the other, he continued, adding that he can think of no reason for Mueller’s statement encouraging impeachment except to help Democrats.

“Shame on Mueller for abusing his position of trust and for allowing himself to be used for partisan advantage,” he said.

We agree with everything law professor Alan Dershowitz said.

Mueller is the prosecutor who hired a team of anti-Trump, pro-Hillary Democrats so it doesn’t come as a surprise to us. Famed lawyer Alan Dershowitz came late to the party but it’s nice to see he’s arrived.

It is all so hard to believe. Mueller must think Americans are awfully stupid or he’s blinded by his own ill will.