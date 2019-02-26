Descendant of Violent Slave Owners Kamala Calls Trump a “Racist”

“I don’t think you can reach any other conclusion,” presidential candidate Kamala Harris said when an interviewer asked whether she thought President Trump is a racist. That is not surprising. If any Democrat, especially a presidential candidate, said he was not a racist, it would be surprising.

SHE CALLS HIM A RACIST BASED ON NO EVIDENCE

“When you talk about him calling African countries s***hole countries when you talk about him referring to immigrants as rapists and murderers, I don’t think you can reach any other conclusion,” Harris told reporter Terrell J. Starr in an interview with the Root.

“So you definitely agree that he’s a racist?” Starr asked again.

“I do, yes,” she said. “Yes.”

Democrats are running with those distortions of truth.

HORIZONTAL HARRIS WANTS TO MAKE SEX WORK LEGAL

She said that she supports the wholesale legalization of marijuana and believes that sex work should be decriminalized for consenting adults.

That makes sense. She slept her way to the top. She was engaged in sex work with Willie Brown to get high-level jobs.

The interview came a day after Trump lashed out at Oscar winner Spike Lee on Twitter for what he called a “racist hit on your President, who has done more for African Americans (Criminal Justice Reform, Lowest Unemployment numbers in History, Tax Cuts,etc.) than almost any other Pres!”

REPARATIONS

Asked if she would “have a conversation” about reparations for African-Americans for slavery and Jim Crow, Harris said she would.

Kamala knows about slavery, she is the great-granddaughter of a plantation slave owner. Allegedly, she is descended from a family of violent slave owners. The Brown’s overseer was violent and the descriptions of his behavior were revolting. The left keeps tearing down the statues of Confederates who never owned slaves and here they have a candidate whose family became wealthy on violence against enslaved people.

She wants Americans who never abused African-Americans to pay reparations when she herself is descended from slave owners. There is irony in that.

THE VIOLENT FAMILY

Kamala’s father wrote in January that he was descended from the famous Brown family, plantation slave owners in Jamaica. Henry Whitely wrote a pamphlet about his time in Jamaica, and he wrote about visiting the Brown plantation. He witnessed slaves being punished by Brown’s overseer.

Henry Whiteley wrote:

The first was a man of about thirty-five years of age. He was what is called a pen-keeper or cattle herd; and his offence was having suffered a mule to go astray. At the command of the overseer he proceeded to strip off part of his clothes, and laid himself flat on his belly, his back and buttocks being uncovered.

One of the drivers then commenced flogging him with the cart whip. This whip is about ten feet long, with a short stout handle, and is an instrument of terrible power. It is whirled by the operator round his head, and then brought down with a rapid motion of the arm upon the recumbent victim, causing the blood to spring at every stroke.

When I saw this spectacle now for the first time exhibited before my own eyes, with all its revolting accompaniments, and saw the degraded and mangled victim writhing and groaning under the infliction, I felt horror-struck. I trembled and turned sick; but being determined to see the whole to an end, I kept my station at the window.

The sufferer, writhing like a wounded worm, every time the lash cut across his body, cried out, “Lord! Lord! Lord!” When he had received about twenty lashes, the driver stopped to pull up the poor man’s shirt (or rather smock frock), which had worked down upon his galled posteriors.

The sufferer then cried, “Think me no man? Think me no man?” By that exclamation I understood him to say, “Think you I have not the feelings of a man?”

The flogging was instantly recommenced and continued; the negro continuing to cry “Lord! Lord! Lord!” till thirty-nine lashes had been inflicted. When the man rose up from the ground, I perceived the blood oozing out from the lacerated and [illegible] parts where he had been flogged; and he appeared greatly exhausted. But he was instantly ordered off to his usual occupation.

Whiteley’s account goes on, describing one victim after the next, including women and young boys. It is truly sickening to read. Brown didn’t stop after the Jamaican slaves were freed. He attempted to make the Irish work on his plantation but failed when he was accused of trying to enslave more people, PJ Media wrote.