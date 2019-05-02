Desperate Dems Go Wild! Lies, Smears, & Crazy Tweets!

Democrats are going completely insane as the walls close in!

FIRST UP, HILLARY!

Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton presented a hypothetical scenario during an interview on MSNBC in which she called on the Chinese government to interfere in the upcoming 2020 presidential election on behalf of Democrats on Wednesday. She is so damn annoying.

She’s also insisting the Russians were successful. The reason Hillary wants you to believe that is so she doesn’t go to jail, and possibly ends up running for President.

The president wannabe hopes to put herself in charge of the impeachment process. She said we don’t have enough information to impeach yet. That’s true. The only information we have is her dossier.

It’s very possible Hillary is hoping to be recruited to run. She’s writing op-eds, restating her case citing Mueller’s Report, and suggesting votes were stolen from her in Florida. And her husband is starting a podcast.

NANCY PELOSI’S CRAZY TWEET

This tweet could leave one speechless. The only ones spinning, distracting, and defaming are THEM, but she is saying the opposite!

TED LYIN’ LIEU

During a Thursday afternoon press conference with other Democrat lawmakers, Lieu made an absolutely vile and dishonest statement. He said Barr is “dangerous.”

“Attorney General Barr is one of the most dangerous men in Washington D.C. for three reasons,” Lieu said in his opening remarks.

He lied and gave three dishonest reasons.

The only one misleading is HIM! He even suggested Barr ignored a subpoena. Lieu’s lying. Listen to several of them lie on the clip. This morning was Kabuki Theater.

He is big on impeachment.

CRAZY CHUCK

Chuck Schumer, who worries about listeria in ice cream but not about the border invasion, claims Bill Barr almost said the President is above the law. [In what world did he say that?]

THE BIGGEST IRONY OF ALL

With a straight face, Whoopi Goldberg said there is a “coup” underway, claiming Bill Barr and Donald Trump are setting up a coup against Democrats. This is INSANE!

She is stupid though, and that could be the problem.

They are deceptively editing Barr’s comments.

There is only one reason this is happening. The Democrats are now operating like third world thugs and will do anything to win. They’ve been doing exactly that for two years.

