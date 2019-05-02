Desperate Dems Go Wild! Lies, Smears, & Crazy Tweets!

Democrats are going completely insane as the walls close in!

FIRST UP, HILLARY!

Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton presented a hypothetical scenario during an interview on MSNBC in which she called on the Chinese government to interfere in the upcoming 2020 presidential election on behalf of Democrats on Wednesday. She is so damn annoying.

Read about it at the NTK News Network.

She’s also insisting the Russians were successful. The reason Hillary wants you to believe that is so she doesn’t go to jail, and possibly ends up running for President.

.@POTUS @realDonaldTrump Beat @HillaryClinton hosting #MAGA Rallies every 48 hours for 2 years, speaking to 10,000 people in front of public cameras. When did #Trump collude with Russians with power he didn’t have? GET REAL Hillary! YOU LOST NC, MI, WI, OH, PA, GA, FL! Retweet! pic.twitter.com/yC5H2L1ElD — Oliver McGee PhD MBA (@OliverMcGee) May 2, 2019

The president wannabe hopes to put herself in charge of the impeachment process. She said we don’t have enough information to impeach yet. That’s true. The only information we have is her dossier.

It’s very possible Hillary is hoping to be recruited to run. She’s writing op-eds, restating her case citing Mueller’s Report, and suggesting votes were stolen from her in Florida. And her husband is starting a podcast.

NANCY PELOSI’S CRAZY TWEET

This tweet could leave one speechless. The only ones spinning, distracting, and defaming are THEM, but she is saying the opposite!

History will not be kind to Washington Republicans’ herculean effort to spin, distract & defame their way out of facing the facts – and neither will the American people. #FreeMueller — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 1, 2019

TED LYIN’ LIEU

During a Thursday afternoon press conference with other Democrat lawmakers, Lieu made an absolutely vile and dishonest statement. He said Barr is “dangerous.”

“Attorney General Barr is one of the most dangerous men in Washington D.C. for three reasons,” Lieu said in his opening remarks.

He lied and gave three dishonest reasons.

The only one misleading is HIM! He even suggested Barr ignored a subpoena. Lieu’s lying. Listen to several of them lie on the clip. This morning was Kabuki Theater.

“Attorney General Bill Barr is now one of the most dangerous men in Washington D.C.,” Rep. @tedlieu says after Barr skips House hearing on the Mueller report. https://t.co/8gfUd1INhx pic.twitter.com/SzUFdva3BW — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) May 2, 2019

He is big on impeachment.

Ted Lieu: “If we can’t gather facts, we’re going to launch an [article of] impeachment.” I asked him if Pelosi or Nadler have given caucus any assurances of that, Lieu said it’s his opinion but it’s clear that talk of impeachment is “unifying the caucus” bc of WH stonewalling pic.twitter.com/ae039fSqFs — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 2, 2019

CRAZY CHUCK

Chuck Schumer, who worries about listeria in ice cream but not about the border invasion, claims Bill Barr almost said the President is above the law. [In what world did he say that?]

Sen. Chuck Schumer: “Attorney General Barr’s comments are as close as it gets to saying the president should be above the law.” https://t.co/0lKMBdBETS pic.twitter.com/9cbGvAJUov — The Hill (@thehill) May 2, 2019

THE BIGGEST IRONY OF ALL

With a straight face, Whoopi Goldberg said there is a “coup” underway, claiming Bill Barr and Donald Trump are setting up a coup against Democrats. This is INSANE!

She is stupid though, and that could be the problem.

They are deceptively editing Barr’s comments.

Watch:

There is only one reason this is happening. The Democrats are now operating like third world thugs and will do anything to win. They’ve been doing exactly that for two years.