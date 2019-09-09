Desperate Dems Launch Yet Another Feckless Probe into Trump & Giuliani

By now, you’ve heard that Vice President Pence’s stay in a Trump hotel in Ireland is under investigation by the House Democrats. The truth is that it was the cheapest hotel that could accommodate the security requirements, but no matter. They will probe anyway and will probe everything. Case in point, we have a new wide-ranging investigation of Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump to determine if they pressured Ukraine to target Biden.

Wide-ranging is the new buzzword for an excuse to launch a fishing expedition.

They have chosen to ignore Biden and sons’ dubious dealings with the Ukraine and China. The threat by Biden to Ukraine, demanding a prosecutor be fired, is also laughed off.

The House Judiciary Committee under the far-left partisan Jerrold Nadler and two other partisan committees are going right for the administration and the personal lawyer.

The Intelligence, Oversight and Reform, and Foreign Affairs Committees joined Nadler in sending letters to the White House and State Department demanding documents related to Ukraine, according to The Hill.

“A growing public record indicates that, for nearly two years, the President and his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, appear to have acted outside legitimate law enforcement and diplomatic channels to coerce the Ukrainian government into pursuing two politically-motivated investigations under the guise of anti-corruption activity,” the committee’s chairmen wrote in a statement.

They’re fishing again. And they proceed without embarrassment, even after a two-plus-years probe into the President that turned out to be based on air.

“As the 2020 election draws closer, President Trump and his personal attorney appear to have increased pressure on the Ukrainian government and its justice system in service of President Trump’s reelection campaign, and the White House and the State Department may be abetting this scheme,” they continued.

The irony of it is, besides the politically-motivated Russia-Trump collusion probe, that Biden is the one who threatened Ukraine. The Ukrainians felt they had to fire the lead prosecutor who was looking into Hunter Biden’s sketchy dealings.

This isn’t American, it’s communistic. It’s the stuff of Third World politics. Each case turns out to be propaganda.

At the same time, CNN fake news is trying to reignite the Russia-Trump tale with a fallacious story. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisholm fired back, saying “CNN’s reporting is not only incorrect, it has the potential to put lives in danger.”

The President also shot back, reminding CNN of its very lousy ratings and fake news reports.