Desperate Dems Literally “Cheer” a Nasty But Composed Peter Strzok

A smirking, sanctimonious Mr. Strzok attended this hearing to make himself look good and slam opponents. The FBI counsel is present to protect him, themselves, and the Russia probe. The Democrats started out looking desperate to make certain Strzok didn’t have to answer any questions.

Strzok did answer a question no one asked as Trey Gowdy pointed out.

Peter Strzok: “That text in no way suggested that I or the FBI would take any action to influence the candidacy…” .tgowdysc: “That is a fantastic answer to a question nobody asked.” Full video here: https://t.co/Dql4C04pQG pic.twitter.com/a6FTUHpVY9 — livenews🌀 (@livechannelfeed) July 12, 2018

THE GOP ARE PAWNS OF PUTIN SAYS STRZOK

Strzok began with a prepared statement claiming the hearing itself is a victory for Putin. He essentially blasted the GOP as pawns of Putin and insisted there is no “witch hunt”. The man said he is very “proud” of how he handled the Hillary email investigation. Sen. Sensenbrenner said it was Hillary’s ‘get out of jail free card’.

STRZOK ADMITTED HE CHANGED THE WORDING ON THE CHARGE AGAINST HILLARY FROM “GROSSLY NEGLIGENT” TO “EXTREMELY CARELESS.” That took her off the hook legally.

In the prepared remarks, Strzok acknowledged that while his text message criticism was “blunt,” it was not directed at one person or political party and included jabs not only at Trump but also at Clinton as well as Sen. Bernie Sanders. He said there was “simply no evidence of bias in my professional actions.”

“But the fact is, after months of investigations, there is simply no evidence of bias in my professional actions,” he testified — he said that under oath.

Anyone who is objective who read the Inspector General’s report might beg to differ, although the media, Democrats on social media are lauding his performance today.

Democrats literally cheered for Strzok, the hater. It’s amazing to watch. The Democrats desperately protected Strzok.

WATCH: Peter Strzok’s congressional hearing deteriorates into arguments as lawmakers mince words about the rules being violated https://t.co/3x4HT39ijx pic.twitter.com/UI7hTfyKS0 — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 12, 2018

Strzok smirks through questioning, answers few questions and is on the attack.

“You are the lead investigator, you originated the investigation, you are the point of contact, you drafted the document, & here you are before you interviewed a single solitary witness saying ‘F Trump,'” Rep. Trey Gowdy pulls no punches with Peter Strzok https://t.co/3x4HT39ijx pic.twitter.com/w3BTqgglAm — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 12, 2018

We have to agree with the ladies, Diamond and Silk here. Think about this — Strzok and the Democrats filibustering are the ones who want to rule over the rest of us.

Who do Peter Strzok think we are? Boo Boo the Fool or Taco Bell Dumb as Hell. His goal was to stop Trump’s campaign by any means necessary and when that didn’t work, he help manufacture a lie called the Russia Investigation! “ALLEGEDLY” — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) July 12, 2018

He sounds biased, angry, nasty, and filled with hate but the left loves him. This next clip was received with praise from the left. In it, Strzok passes the blame for his hate-filled texts on a manufactured crisis that took place at the DNC convention. Strzok’s referring to a left-wing operative named Khizr Khan whose son did die in service to his country.

That was a disgusting moment for Strzok but the left loved it. Strzok can’t seem to accept blame or regret a thing. He’s thoroughly unlikable.

Earlier in the testimony, he said he didn’t remember it. He used this to explain his text.

Peter Strzok just destroyed GOP LIE and narrative About Him pic.twitter.com/EnoeSRRRo8 — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) July 12, 2018

GOWDY EVISCERATES STRZOK BUT NOT IN THE EYES OF THE LEFT

Strzok often couldn’t remember things.

Rep. Gowdy: May 17 2017: Bob Mueller is appointed, Your friend Jim Comey has been fired…Do you remember how long it took for you to start talking about impeachment after Mueller was appointed? Peter Strzok: I don’t, sir. Rep. Gowdy: One day.https://t.co/3x4HT39ijx pic.twitter.com/oAk9UT4aHo — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 12, 2018

In this next clip, Gowdy goes for the jugular but the left isn’t listening. Gowdy reminded people of what this man said in texts.

“He has a different set of rules for others that he is investigating. Agent Strzok thinks saying someone he is allegedly investigating should be elected president 100 million to 0, before he ever interviews her. He doesn’t think that’s bias. Agent Strzok thinks pronouncing someone innocent before bothering to interview more than 30 different witnesses isn’t bias,” Gowdy said.

“Agent Strzok had Hillary Clinton winning the White House before he finished investigating her,” Gowdy concluded. “Agent Strzok had Donald Trump impeached before he started investigating him.”

“That’s bias,” he explained. “Agent Strzok may not see it but the rest of the country does and it is not what we want, expect or deserve from any law enforcement officer, much less the F.B.I. A fair, bias-free investigation is not a Republican or Democrat issue. It is an American issue. Or at least it used to be.”

In Conclusion, if you go on Twitter, you will see mostly praise and cheers for Strzok, a thoroughly nasty and biased agent. You will also see rants against the GOP. The Republicans are courageous for taking this on. They are being bullied by very corrupt and hard-left power brokers.