Desperate Kamala Harris Sends a Letter to the IG Hoping to Stop Barr

Like most Democrats, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. is desperate to stop Attorney General Bill Barr.

On Friday, she sent a letter to the Department of Justice’s inspector general demanding an investigation of whether the White House urged Attorney General William Barr to probe President Trump’s political opponents.

“In response to my questions during the [Senate Judiciary] hearing, Attorney General Barr proved unable or unwilling to state whether he had been directed to open investigations at the request or suggestion of the President or other White House officials — an alarming response that strikes at the very heart of the rule of law and threatens to undermine the longstanding independence of the Justice Department,” she said in a letter to Inspector General Michael Horowitz.

Why in the world are they worried about a probe? What are they afraid of? If all is so innocent, they should welcome this to clear the former Democrat administrations’ names.

The reason she is doing this is she is desperately afraid of what might turn up and she wants to discredit him as do all Democrats so they can demolish his findings.

NEW: @KamalaHarris sends letter to the Justice Dept. Inspector General demanding he investigate whether the White House improperly ordered or pressured AG William Barr to open investigations This after Barr struggled to answer her question on the topic earlier this week pic.twitter.com/eiYHpSlMVX — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) May 3, 2019

SOME REASONS WHY THIS IS PURE DESPERATION

First of all, why would there be anything wrong with the President asking his AG to investigate something that looks like a coup after two years of no findings? There are no CRIMINAL findings and the basis for the probe was not based on a crime.

Secondly, we know that the probe was “baseless” to use the Attorney General’s words.

Third, we also know the Obama administration used at least two spies to watch the Trump campaign. The NY Times finally admitted it.

Fourth, we know that everyone involved in the probe of Russia-Trump collusion was anti-Trump, vehemently so.

Fifth, Mueller hired mostly anti-Trump Democrats to investigate.

Sixth, why would anyone think that Barr is not his own person after decades of proving he is only about law and order?

THE DIALOGUE MISCHARACTERIZED BY HARRIS

The grilling by Harris left Bill Barr little time to answer and she refused to explain what she meant by “suggest” when she asked the question. Since Democrats obviously wanted to catch Barr in a lie or confuse him into lying, this was important for him to know. They were eager to use any semantic miswording to claim gotcha.

Harris grilled Barr on whether Trump or anyone at the White House had asked him to investigate anyone — an exchange detailed in the letter to Horowitz.

In that exchange, Harris asked: “Has the President or anyone at the White House ever asked or suggested that you open an investigation of anyone?”

“I’m trying to grapple with the word ‘suggest.’ I mean, there have been discussions of, of matters out there that, uh—they have not asked me to open an investigation,” Barr said.

When Harris asked if anyone had hinted, suggested or inferred, Barr said he didn’t know. Harris’ letter describes Barr as “unable or unwilling to answer the question.”

“There must be no doubt that the Department of Justice and its leadership stand apart from partisan politics, and resist improper attempts to use the power of federal law enforcement to settle personal scores,” she wrote.

How did Barr refuse to answer? She’s extrapolating a lot without a basis. Democrats are desperate and will say and do anything.

Retweet if you see @KamalaHarris is on a witch-hunt, sending her letter to @TheJusticeDept IG, demanding he investigate whether @POTUS @realDonaldTrump’s @WhiteHouse improperly ordered or pressured AG William Barr to open investigations. @SenKamalaHarris is staging her campaign! pic.twitter.com/gENOKlwSp4 — Oliver McGee PhD MBA (@OliverMcGee) May 4, 2019