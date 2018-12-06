During a live stream of George H.W. Bush’s services, two ABC News reporters joked mockingly about a future funeral for President Trump.

Aside from showing tremendous disrespect for former President Bush, it was perverse.

Correspondents Terry Moran and Devin Dwyer concluded, without evidence, that the Bush funeral represented a rebuke of the current occupant in the White House. The entire media has revealed their best-kept secret — they really liked George H.W. Bush and they are now comparing him unfavorably with President Trump.

In life, the media was hateful and abusive of George H.W.

The ABC duo imagined what the Trump funeral would entail.

“Perhaps a recognition, in terms of his involvement in the proceedings by President Trump, that he someday will be getting a similar treatment when he passes as a former president of the United States,” Dwyer assessed.

Moran responded that there would “probably (be) a different tone in that funeral,” adding that the President is “going to choreograph it … So, there might be more trumpets and fanfare.

“Yes, he would do it bigger, one would imagine,” Dwyer joked.

Moran mocked Trump’s use of hyperbole saying, “It will be the best presidential funeral ever. No one will ever have seen anything like that funeral.”

ABC News has not commented but others have and many found it tasteless. The Wrap and other outlets criticized them for it.

They were hateful.

Listen, it’s so unacceptable:

While Moran and Dwyer hit a new low, the entire media is doing it to some degree. They have Trump Derangement Syndrome and they don’t even know this man.

Fox News correspondent Shannon Bream basically discussed the way the media is falling all over themselves praising the late President Bush so they can use that to trash President Trump.

Is the left suddenly discovering they love @GeorgeHWBush so they can use his legacy as a tool to go after Pres @realDonaldTrump? @BritHume weighs in on that and much more! 11p ET @FoxNews @FoxNewsNight pic.twitter.com/zImmDn6Ffb — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) December 6, 2018