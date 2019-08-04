Despicable ‘Beto’ Blames ‘Racist’ President for El Paso & Other Massacres

S.Noble
Yesterday, while the massacre at the Wal-Mart in El Paso was ongoing, the shameless Robert Francis O’Rourke campaigned on the shooting and injected his distorted politics, blaming the President and talking about kids in cages.

Beto, Robert Francis O’Rourke, a fake Hispanic, blamed the President for the murders, a very despicable and opportunistic thing to do. He will do anything to revive his failed presidential campaign.

“Yes. We’ve had a rise in hate crimes every single one of the last three years,” O’Rourke said. “During an administration where you’ve had the president call Mexicans rapists and criminals.

“He is a racist, and he stokes racism in this country,” he said. “It does not just offend our sensibilities; it fundamentally changes the character of this country and it leads to violence.”

He lied and falsely accused the President of trying to ban all Muslims from this country. Then he proceeded to blame the President for other mass killings in this country.

His ultimate goal is to make Hispanics and Muslims afraid of the right.

There were massacres under Barack Obama and he didn’t blame that president. We could just as easily blame the hate rhetoric by the left and people like Beto for stirring up all the crazies.

The El Paso killer was some kind of white supremacist but he was very irrational if the manifesto is his, but Republicans, the NRA, and the President are NOT white supremacists.

SOME RESPONSES

  2. I wrote on a press association website around a couple years ago. The comment was taken down within minutes. I mentioned that the stoking of hate by the media in general will soon cause a widespread civil war. It was as if the media were “trying” to foment such an internal conflict. You cannot keep on preaching hate and not have an effect. The words of Trump are far from hateful but the media makes every effort to construe them as hatred causing the public to “view” it that way. The manifesto by the El Paso shooter despised just about everything that is America. Where does the complete hatred of the country Come From. This seems to be the center of these shooters, hatred of America in many different forms. Who else hates America to such degree.

