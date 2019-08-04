Despicable ‘Beto’ Blames ‘Racist’ President for El Paso & Other Massacres

Yesterday, while the massacre at the Wal-Mart in El Paso was ongoing, the shameless Robert Francis O’Rourke campaigned on the shooting and injected his distorted politics, blaming the President and talking about kids in cages.

Democrat Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, as the El Paso Cielo Vista Mall shooting is happening, making it politics and speaking of kids in cages. One track mind. pic.twitter.com/ezDt6NMIfE — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) August 3, 2019

Beto, Robert Francis O’Rourke, a fake Hispanic, blamed the President for the murders, a very despicable and opportunistic thing to do. He will do anything to revive his failed presidential campaign.

“Yes. We’ve had a rise in hate crimes every single one of the last three years,” O’Rourke said. “During an administration where you’ve had the president call Mexicans rapists and criminals.

“He is a racist, and he stokes racism in this country,” he said. “It does not just offend our sensibilities; it fundamentally changes the character of this country and it leads to violence.”

He lied and falsely accused the President of trying to ban all Muslims from this country. Then he proceeded to blame the President for other mass killings in this country.

His ultimate goal is to make Hispanics and Muslims afraid of the right.

There were massacres under Barack Obama and he didn’t blame that president. We could just as easily blame the hate rhetoric by the left and people like Beto for stirring up all the crazies.

#BREAKING I just asked @BetoORourke if @realDonaldTrump is at all responsible for today’s mass shooting in #ElPaso He said yes and added that in his opinion, the President is indeed a racist. @abc7breaking @ABC pic.twitter.com/wA3iB3uLFN — Michael Gordon KVIA ABC-7 (@MichaelGordonTV) August 4, 2019

The El Paso killer was some kind of white supremacist but he was very irrational if the manifesto is his, but Republicans, the NRA, and the President are NOT white supremacists.

SOME RESPONSES

Beto O’Rourke. Calling the president a racist and blaming him for the shooting is reprehensible. Using it for your gain is reprehensible. The shooter is responsible. The same way Rep. Scalise shooter, and not you, were responsible. The same way Antifa is responsible. Stop it. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) August 4, 2019

If you feel some sick sense of personal satisfaction when a mass shooter turns out to have certain racial, gender, or religious characteristics, you have serious issues — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) August 3, 2019

Bill Maher said last night that he’s “hoping for a recession” because it “would get rid of Trump.” That’s straight-up sadistic. The multi-millionaire Maher would obviously not be harmed by a recession, but he’s happy for mass suffering to be inflicted on others because Trump Bad — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) August 3, 2019

Mass shooters are often obsessed with previous mass shooters. They come to find the idea of a mass shooting appealing, and then reason backwards from there to justify their depraved acts — grafting all kinds of incoherent political/social grievances onto their self-justification — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) August 3, 2019