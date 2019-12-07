Despite abandoning Salvation Army, ‘homophobe’ Chick-fil-A must ‘do much more’

The grounding of Chick-fil-A has begun. They catered to the left, dumped the Salvation Army, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and other Christian charities. They give to far-left and LGBT+ charities to win favor with the LGBT+ mafia. And, as expected, it’s not enough and will likely never be. Think Megan Kelly.

Michael Foust of ChristianHeadlines.com reported, LGBT Activists Protest Canadian Chick-fil-A, Say Changes Are Not Enough.



According to the story, “The planned opening of a Chick-fil-A in Windsor, Ontario, is drawing protests from LGBT activists, despite the company’s change in giving strategy.



“About 20 people protested outside the Windsor city hall Monday, holding signs reading ‘Chick-fil-A hates LGBTQ+ people,’ and ‘Chick-fil-A is a homophobe,’ according to the Windsor Star.”



It’s only 20 people for now but the store hasn’t opened yet and they are relentless. They promised to be there to actively protest when it opens or does anything at all. They will scream, ‘homophobe’ as people come in and out.

The protesters in Windsor, Canada said the Foundation’s change in giving strategy does not matter.

“Don’t bring hatred into the country,” protester Hedy Halpern told the Star. “They are fear-mongering, I think that they are pushing an agenda that is hateful and is something that should not be welcomed in Canada. I really don’t want to see them in this country.”

The only hatred, of course, is coming from them.

Chick-fil-A is the third-largest fast-food chain in the United States in sales. Its official corporate purpose is “to glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to us and to have a positive influence on all who come into contact with Chick-fil-A.” Its stores are closed on Sundays.

Oh, wow, no wonder they hate them. God, faithful stewards, positive influence, we can’t have that now.

Gay groups are pummeling the chicken restaurant, claiming they must do much more.

Far-left writer and author Richard Morgan, in a CNN column, accused Chick-fil-A of bigotry and homophobia, despite the changes.

“[Chick-fil-A] didn’t mention any shift in its views on homosexuality,” Morgan wrote. “… [The new policy] would perhaps be more convincing if Dan Cathy, Chick-fil-A’s CEO, acknowledged as wrong, and directly apologized for the comments that he made in 2012 about the company’s belief and support of the ‘the biblical definition of the family unit.’”

So, now the owner must believe what they believe. You see how that works. It’s evil.



Chick-fil-A turned its back on Christian groups and is getting nothing in return but a demand that the owner must sell his soul.