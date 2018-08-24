Despite Sworn Oaths, Comey, Strzok Never Examined 700k Clinton Emails

The NYPD case agent said, “Why isn’t anybody here?…hey, some agent working child porn here may have [Hillary Clinton] emails. Get your ass on the phone…” ~ Inspector General report of June, 2018
Paul Sperry, writing for Real Clear Investigations reports, that Jim Comey lied under oath before Congress and he lied more than once.
Former FBI director James Comey gave sworn testimony to Congress that the FBI had reviewed all the Clinton emails found on the Anthony Weiner laptop. It wasn’t true. They only examined 3,077 out of nearly 700,000. They were potentially top-secret emails or emails with incriminating evidence.
Peter Strzok personally picked the sample of 3,077. With two other investigators, he pulled an all-nighter, ordered pizza, and then closed the case. They couldn’t find anything!
“Most of the emails were never examined, even though they made up potentially 10 times the evidence” of what was reviewed in the original year-long case that Comey closed in July 2016, said a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the investigation, Sperry writes.
Comey also swore that there was a miraculous breakthrough in technology that allowed the FBI to process the Weiner laptop rapidly. That didn’t check out. There was a technical glitch that thwarted the effort.
Comey told Congress tireless agents worked “night after night after night” to scrutinize the remaining material. That never happened.
That “extremely narrow” search turned up more classified material sent and received by Clinton than through her bathroom server. It contained highly sensitive material relating to Hamas. The secretary of state never knew about this and therefore never analyzed it for the potential damage to national security, according to an official who spoke to Real Clear Investigations.
SESSIONS CLAIMS HE WON’T ALLOW POLITICAL INFLUENCES
Attorney General Jeff Sessions said just yesterday that he doesn’t allow any political influences. What about this Jeff?
The FBI politicized this case during the election and it calls out for a special investigator and a second special counsel which Sessions won’t do.
This all took place after Jim Comey was forced to reopen the Clinton email probe. The resolution came two days before the election. Huma Abedin had downloaded many, perhaps all, of Hillary’s emails onto the laptop belonging to her husband, Anthony Weiner. The laptop was seized by the NYPD during the investigation of Weiner’s child porn
One career FBI special agent involved in the case told New York colleagues that D.C. was burying the evidence and it likely contained the full archive of Clinton’s emails.
THE FBI TRIED TO NOT INVESTIGATE
The FBI was very reluctant to investigate the Weiner laptop but the NYPD case agent was relentless. At one point the NYPD case agent said, “Why isn’t anybody here?…hey, some agent working child porn here may have [Hillary Clinton] emails. Get your ass on the phone…”
The DoJ’s Inspector General said the reason the FBI responded at all was due to the concerns of the NYPD case agent. The case agent recognized the importance of the material and was concerned he would be blamed by all the inaction. He reacted over and over again.
In April, the President called Comey an “untruthful slimeball”. While it wasn’t eloquent, it looks like he was right.
With that, let’s look at sanctimonious Jim Comey’s latest tweet since it talks about truth.
Truth exists and truth matters. Truth has always been the touchstone of our country’s justice system and political life. People who lie are held accountable. If we are untethered to truth, our justice system cannot function and a society based on the rule of law dissolves.
— James Comey (@Comey) August 19, 2018
If you are looking for reasons to fire Sessions, this is a good one.
Keeping Bruce Ohr working at the FBI might be another.
Perfect example why Muller refuses to consider any investigation into the DNC, Hillary’s emails, or the money trail behind the fake Steele Dossier. The trail would loop right back to his agency.
Justice for all is sadly missing in Muller’s investigation.
The evidence is overwhelming that there has been a massive cover-up of what Clinton did on her bathroom server. A lot of high ranking officials, politicians, and even Obama were involved. Either Sessions is part of the scam or he is frightened.
When Weiner’s laptop was discovered, the NYPD head held a press conference. He asserted (to the effect) “what I saw on that laptop, as a father, made me sick to my stomach… if the FBI does not act on this, I will reveal it in another press conference or turn over a copy myself to WikiLeaks.”
Unfortunately, he then turned the laptop over to the head of the FBI, James Comey, and we’ve heard very little about it ever since.
This represents just a SMALL FRACTION indicating the DIRE need for a 2nd Special Counsel, something many members of congress have been begging for over the past year plus.
Sessions, who abdicated his role as AG the day after he was appointed, is either a coward, is protecting his long time Swamp Rat buddies or the Deep State is holding a “Sessions Dossier” over his head. It’s either one of these three OR, he inserted himself exactly where he is for the planned purpose of SABOTAGGING the Trump presidency. Face it, if he were literally assigned to sabotage Trump, he could not be doing a better job of it.
President Trump is DUTY BOUND as the head of the Executive Branch, to REMOVE Sessions and ever other appointee of the DOJ who is blocking or preventing the carrying out o justice or guilty of dereliction of duty. That is his DUTY.
Over the past few months, It has been my strong suspicion Sessions and Rosenstein will be removed after the midterm elections. Let’s hope AND PRAY, an acting AG will be appointed, one capable of doing the job because Sessions has been an horrific failure and Rosenstein is compromised to his core.