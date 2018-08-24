Despite Sworn Oaths, Comey, Strzok Never Examined 700k Clinton Emails

The NYPD case agent said, “Why isn’t anybody here?…hey, some agent working child porn here may have [Hillary Clinton] emails. Get your ass on the phone…” ~ Inspector General report of June, 2018

Paul Sperry, writing for Real Clear Investigations reports, that Jim Comey lied under oath before Congress and he lied more than once.

Former FBI director James Comey gave sworn testimony to Congress that the FBI had reviewed all the Clinton emails found on the Anthony Weiner laptop. It wasn’t true. They only examined 3,077 out of nearly 700,000. They were potentially top-secret emails or emails with incriminating evidence.

Peter Strzok personally picked the sample of 3,077. With two other investigators, he pulled an all-nighter, ordered pizza, and then closed the case. They couldn’t find anything!

“Most of the emails were never examined, even though they made up potentially 10 times the evidence” of what was reviewed in the original year-long case that Comey closed in July 2016, said a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the investigation, Sperry writes.

Comey also swore that there was a miraculous breakthrough in technology that allowed the FBI to process the Weiner laptop rapidly. That didn’t check out. There was a technical glitch that thwarted the effort.

Comey told Congress tireless agents worked “night after night after night” to scrutinize the remaining material. That never happened.

That “extremely narrow” search turned up more classified material sent and received by Clinton than through her bathroom server. It contained highly sensitive material relating to Hamas. The secretary of state never knew about this and therefore never analyzed it for the potential damage to national security, according to an official who spoke to Real Clear Investigations.

SESSIONS CLAIMS HE WON’T ALLOW POLITICAL INFLUENCES

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said just yesterday that he doesn’t allow any political influences. What about this Jeff?

The FBI politicized this case during the election and it calls out for a special investigator and a second special counsel which Sessions won’t do.

This all took place after Jim Comey was forced to reopen the Clinton email probe. The resolution came two days before the election. Huma Abedin had downloaded many, perhaps all, of Hillary’s emails onto the laptop belonging to her husband, Anthony Weiner. The laptop was seized by the NYPD during the investigation of Weiner’s child porn

One career FBI special agent involved in the case told New York colleagues that D.C. was burying the evidence and it likely contained the full archive of Clinton’s emails.

THE FBI TRIED TO NOT INVESTIGATE

The FBI was very reluctant to investigate the Weiner laptop but the NYPD case agent was relentless. At one point the NYPD case agent said, “Why isn’t anybody here?…hey, some agent working child porn here may have [Hillary Clinton] emails. Get your ass on the phone…”

The DoJ’s Inspector General said the reason the FBI responded at all was due to the concerns of the NYPD case agent. The case agent recognized the importance of the material and was concerned he would be blamed by all the inaction. He reacted over and over again.

In April, the President called Comey an “untruthful slimeball”. While it wasn’t eloquent, it looks like he was right.

With that, let’s look at sanctimonious Jim Comey’s latest tweet since it talks about truth.

Truth exists and truth matters. Truth has always been the touchstone of our country’s justice system and political life. People who lie are held accountable. If we are untethered to truth, our justice system cannot function and a society based on the rule of law dissolves. — James Comey (@Comey) August 19, 2018

If you are looking for reasons to fire Sessions, this is a good one.

Keeping Bruce Ohr working at the FBI might be another.