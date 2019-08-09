Destroying conservatism, the short path to one party rule

David Limbaugh wrote an op-ed published in BizPacReview about his belief that Democrats are trying to destroy conservatism, but he is wrong. That is a small part of it. It is about much more than that. Destroying conservatives is a means to an end.

“While President Donald Trump is an ideal scapegoat for leftist hatred and demagoguery, the left’s ultimate goal is to permanently reduce conservatism and the Republican Party to minority status by indelibly associating them with racism,” he wrote.

“Listen to what the Democratic presidential candidates and other Democrats are saying. If you support border enforcement, you are a racist. If you support Trump, who pushes border enforcement, you are a racist. If you don’t condemn Trump for being a white supremacist, which he is not, you are a white supremacist,” he continued.

He brought up the latest attacks from Joquin Castro and his brother, a presidential candidate, Julian. They want people to believe if you support Trump, you are a white supremacist who must be shunned. He mentioned attacks from other candidates in his article.

Limbaugh has a point but it doesn’t go far enough. It’s about much more than annihilating conservatism. It’s about seizing full control. Democrats know the President isn’t a racist for wanting a wall and wanting to stop the invasion by people from all over the world. They have called for the exact same thing themselves.

The people coming in will overwhelmingly vote for Democrats and that will give them their permanent electoral majority. They are socialists and that is what we will be very soon, ruled by one party like a monarchy or any dictatorship.

Even Texas will soon turn and then it’s over. It’s the only way they can win. Their ideas are unworkable.

…Today, California is solidly Democrat, Florida and Arizona are considered toss ups, and Texas is red but trending purple. This is why the Democrat Party and its media resist any and all efforts at border security and the enforcement of immigration laws… — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) August 8, 2019

So when you hear the candidates, the media, and even the foreigners scream about racism and how deportation of criminals is abuse, remember why they are doing it. And, believe it, it’s happening.