Details of the Democrats Disgraceful Border Aid Bill

Taxpayer money will house, educate, feed illegals and get them legal representation

It. will also encourage more illegals and there will be nothing for the security of the nation. As taxpayers, we have no say how our money is spent by these people.

The Democrats’ border aid supplemental bill includes:

$934.5 million for processing facilities, food, water, sanitary items, blankets, medical services, and safe transportation;

$866 million to reduce reliance on influx shelters to house children;

200 million for an integrated, multi-agency processing center pilot program for families and unaccompanied children, with participation by non-profit organizations; $100 million for legal services for unaccompanied children, child advocates, and post-release services;

$60 million to assist jurisdictions experiencing a significant influx of migrants and non-profit organizations serving those communities;

$20 million for Alternatives to Detention;

$15 million for the Legal Orientation Program to educate migrants about their rights and legal proceedings; and

$9 million to speed up placement of children with sponsors and manage their cases.

The supplemental also contains important oversight provisions to hold the administration accountable and to protect the rights and dignity of migrants, including:

No funding for a border wall or barriers, or for ICE detention beds;

Prohibits the use of funds for any purpose not specifically described;

Places strict conditions on influx shelters to house children by mandating compliance with requirements set forth in the Flores settlement;

Protects sponsors and potential sponsors from DHS immigration enforcement based on information collected by HHS during the sponsor vetting process;

Ensures congressional oversight visits to facilities caring for unaccompanied children without a requirement for prior notice;

Requires monthly reporting on unaccompanied children separated from their families;

Requires additional reporting about the deaths of children in government custody; and

Ensures CBP facilities funded in the bill comply with the National Standards on Transport, Escort, Detention, and Search.

The text of the bill is here.