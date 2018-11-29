Detroit ‘Bullet Bill’ Requires Mental Health Exams & Higher Taxes

The Detroit City Council has unanimously approved a “Bullet Bill” gun control resolution, adding more taxes to ammunition sales in Wayne County, Michigan. The resolution limits ammunition amounts that can be bought while requiring a mental health background check on buyers of ammo in Wayne County.

Commissioner Reggie Reg Davis of the 6th district spearheaded the resolution since he suffered the tragic losses of a number of family members to criminal violence which he blames on the guns.

Criminals will still buy bullets and guns but it will be harder for non-criminals to buy them.

Gun control isn’t about controlling violence, gang violence, or crime, it’s about controlling Americans and erasing our civil rights, even one so obvious as self-defense.

The tax money will go to victims, allegedly, and to education, in other words anti-gun propaganda.

While paying lip service to the Second Amendment, they take a step toward taking it away in the next quote.

“We are not attempting to destroy your right to bear arms,” Davis said. “(We want to) put taxes on that ammunition and use those funds to teach urban American folk about the importance of bearing arms and how to become a responsible gun owner.”

In other words, propaganda.

It is a clear infringement on Americans’ civil rights to require mental health exams, limit sales, and require high taxes on ammunition but we appear to be in a post-constitutional era.

h/t Jon Thompson