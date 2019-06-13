Devin Nunes’ Powerful Opening Statement in Mueller Report Hearing

The Nunes opening statement is worth listening!

He made clear during the hearing that the attitude that it’s okay to spy on a political campaign permeates the FBI. It’s not only the top officials who think this way. The agency was corrupted by the Democrats.

Ranking Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) outlined key elements of the Mueller report that “debunked” many of the Democrats’ prominent claims regarding collusion. He also laid out ways the Mueller report attempted to still portray the Trump campaign as acting improperly by leaving out key facts about various elements of the investigation.

“The entire scheme has now imploded and the collusion accusation has been exposed as a hoax,” Nunes said of the report and Democrats’ claims over the past two years. “One would think the Democrats would simply apologize and get back to lawmaking and oversight. But it’s clear they couldn’t stop this grotesque spectacle even if they wanted to. After years of false accusations and McCarthyite smears, the collusion hoax now defines the Democratic Party. The hoax is what they have in place of a governing philosophy or a constructive vision for our country.”

The three agents interviewed knew nothing of the investigation except what they read in the Mueller report.