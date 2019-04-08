Devin Nunes’ referrals to the FBI are terrible news for a lot of bad actors

Devin Nunes dropped a bomb on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo yesterday. If you haven’t heard, read about it here or watch the video about the eight referrals to the FBI. They waited to make the referrals until an attorney general was in place while they collected more information and more evidence.

Rep. Devin Nunes on his op-ed: The Russian collusion hoax meets unbelievable end -thx ⁦@MariaBartiromo⁩ https://t.co/wQE2JxpReT — Devin Nunes (@DevinNunes) April 7, 2019

Devin Nunes indicated that a small number of people in the DOJ and FBI ran this spying operation that he called McCarthyism meets Watergate.

First of all, there was a conspiracy to lie to the FISA court. When they went before the FISA court, they had an obligation to verify the information. The dossier was never verified. It was a hoax. They never revealed the funding source — Hillary’s campaign and her DNC.

Secondly, there may be exculpatory information out there. Not only did they swear the dossier was legitimate, but they may also have had information that it was completely untrue — that Page and Papadopoulos were innocent [which they are by all accounts]. The FBI might have conspired to keep that out of the FISA court.

THIS IS BIG TROUBLE FOR PEOPLE AT THE TOP

Back in June 2016, Barack Obama and John Kerry announced the Russians were behind a hack to interfere with the U.S. election. On or about the same day, Robby Mook, Hillary’s then-campaign manager reported that the Russians did it to help Donald Trump.

According to a book written by liberal reporters and published in 2017, John Podesta and Robby Mook wrote the Russia narrative 24 hours after Hillary lost the election.

Hillary’s opposition research [the dossier] provided the basis for the probe of Donald Trump.

It seems Mook or someone actually wrote the narrative in June, possibly for the corrupt few leading the FBI.

These people literally started a cold war with Russia over lies.