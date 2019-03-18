Devin Nunes Sues Twitter & Some Users for $250 Million Over Smears

California GOP Rep. Devin Nunes filed a major lawsuit seeking $250 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages against Twitter and a handful of its users on Monday.

He accused the social media site of “shadow-banning conservatives” including himself to influence the 2018 elections, explicitly and systematically censoring opposing viewpoints and “ignoring” lawful complaints of repeated abusive behavior.

Fox News reports that in a complaint filed in Virginia state court on Monday, Nunes said Twitter was guilty of “knowingly hosting and monetizing content that is clearly abusive, hateful and defamatory – providing both a voice and financial incentive to the defamers – thereby facilitating defamation on its platform.”

The lawsuit alleges defamation, conspiracy, and negligence, and seeks not only damages, but also an injunction compelling Twitter to turn over the identities behind numerous accounts he says have harassed and defamed him.

Normally, a service like Twitter is immune from lawsuits, but Nunes says the company took such an active role in curating and banning, it should face liability like any other organization.

I wonder if he got the idea from Nicholas Sandmann. It’s a great idea. Start bankrupting these corrupt companies and individuals who slander when they take efforts to destroy you.

READ THE LAWSUIT VIA FOX NEWS