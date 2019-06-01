Dewayne Craddock identified as Virginia Beach killer [police scanner audio]

DeWayne Craddock, a public utilities engineer and “disgruntled employee,” whose name frequently appeared on city notices, was named as the mass shooter who opened fire “indiscriminately” at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center. He killed 12 people and wounded at least four to six others. He was also killed in a brutal firefight with police.

Craddock worked for the city of Virginia Beach and might have been recently fired — there are conflicting stories on his work status. H

The Wall Street Journal and other outlets continued to report that DeWayne Craddock had been terminated, perhaps recently. The newspaper reported that Craddock returned to municipal building 2 to “exact revenge.”

He previously served in the Army National Guard, and he was a 1996 graduate of Denbigh High School in Newport News, Virginia, according to an old Daily Press newspaper article, according to Heavy.

Virginia Beach Chief James Cervera provides details on shooting: “I want you to know that during this gun battle basically, the officer stopped this individual from committing more carnage in that building” pic.twitter.com/bBiloTbIXO — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 1, 2019

“It’s a horrific day for Virginia,” said Gov. Ralph Northam at one of the press conferences authorities held in the wake of the mass shooting. “It’s just a horrific day. Our thoughts are with these victims and their families.” The gunman used a .45 caliber handgun with a silencer and multiple extended magazines, the police chief said. The shooter and officers engaged in a lengthy “gun battle.”

Democrats are demanding draconian gun laws as a result of this shooting and claim the gun is responsible.

The police identify the victims in this next clip:

Officials identify 12 victims of Virginia Beach shooting, who were killed after a gunman opened fire at a municipal building. All but one of the victims were employees of the city, according to city manager Dave Hansen. https://t.co/2vBhHOL0zC pic.twitter.com/gXvvbPhuhX — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) June 1, 2019

This is very graphic: