DHS Chief Sounds Alarms! Border Is at the ‘BREAKING POINT’!

Illegal arrivals at the U.S. southern border are set to hit one million by the end of Fiscal Year 2019, according to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen on Wednesday.

We won’t have a country. This doesn’t count all the people we don’t catch. There are also nearly as many who come on visas and don’t leave.

Nielsen said “we face a crisis” with “illegal immigration spiraling out of control” and “threatening national security.”

The rule of law and our sovereignty does not concern many in Congress.

“The agency is now on track to apprehend more migrants crossing illegally in the first six months of this fiscal year than the entirety of FY17, and at the current pace we are on track to encounter close to one million illegal aliens at our southern border this year,” Nielsen said.

This comes one day after Border Patrol issued the latest alarming numbers.

“While many of them initially claim asylum and are let into the United States, only one in ten are ultimately granted asylum by an immigration judge. Unfortunately, when it comes time to remove the other 90 percent, they have often disappeared into the interior of our country,” Nielsen explained.

Nielsen said that the numbers of illegals coming across our border is expanding so rapidly that we are at the “breaking point.” It is a drug, trafficking, and sex trafficking crisis, she said.

We need a barrier and more. Judicial decisions and laws MUST CHANGE. Where the hell is Congress?

Watch:

DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen on current border conditions: “we face a crisis, a real, serious, and sustained crisis at our borders” pic.twitter.com/JTVScLu6BN — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 6, 2019

Watch: