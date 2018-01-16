DHS Looks to Arrest Sanctuary City Leaders

DHS under Kirstjen Nielsen has asked prosecutors to pursue charges against leaders of sanctuary cities.

Kirsten Nielsen confirmed today that she has asked federal prosecutors if they can file criminal charges against mayors, leaders of sanctuary cities.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Tom Homan says those policies put his officers and local communities at more risk because they have to arrest illegal immigrants out in the community.

Mr. Homan told The Washington Times last July that he wanted to see local officials charged as complicit in human smuggling if they shielded illegal immigrants through sanctuary policies.

Fox News legal analyst Greg Jarrett explained why it is illegal on Lou Dobbs show this evening.

He also addressed the need to prosecute the DNC and Clinton campaign for paying foreign nationals. That’s illegal too.