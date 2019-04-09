DHS wouldn’t follow orders & 3 actions could have changed everything

There are reasons for the firing of DHS staff that no one is hearing about. Kris Kobach was on Tucker last night and explained that the biggest impediment to solving the border crisis has been the Department of Homeland Security. Leadership at that agency has been unwilling to execute the President’s plans and Kobach knows that from personal experience.

He was in the room when the President gave explicit orders and a year later, nothing was done. The White House has taken necessary steps to “clean house,” Kobach said.

Kobach found their incompetence “remarkable.”

When asked what he would do, he actually had solutions they could implement now. For one thing, families can be detained together. For another, he would deploy the thousands of FEMA trailers and set up process centers, shipping judges. This way illegal aliens can’t disappear into the interior. Thirdly, he would publish a regulation that Mexico’s illegal aliens in the U.S. can no longer wire money home.

Sounds great!

This opening from last night’s show was outstanding.