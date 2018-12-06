Dick’s Sporting Goods Burns the Customers Who Made Them

Dick’s Sporting Goods told investors during the Goldman Sachs Retailing Conference that its gun-control stance hurt sales of its hunting business, outdoors business, and that it may close its outdoor-focused Field & Stream stores, Free Beacon reported.

They don’t care about the customers who made them and they don’t care about the Bill of Rights, specifically the 2nd Amendment. Remember, if one Amendment goes, they all go.

Edward Stack, chairman, and CEO of Dick’s said during the event “the decisions we made on firearms” negatively affected their bottom line but they’re not sorry [about attacking our 2nd Amendment rights].

They won’t change the anti-2nd Amendment policies!

“Well I think it’s definitely a factor, and it’s nothing that we didn’t anticipate,” Stack said. “As we put out kind of our guidance for the year and our earnings guidance for the year, we knew this would happen when—we’ve made some decisions on firearms in the past and we’ve had a pretty good idea of what these consequences were going to be. We felt that was absolutely the right thing to do. We would do the same thing again if we had a mulligan, so to speak, to do it again.”

They won’t sell AR-15s and other semiautomatic rifles and they won’t sell to people under age 21. [People 18 can vote and serve in the military, get jobs in security using guns.]

Not only that, Dick’s hired their own gun-control lobbyists in order to push for stricter gun laws nationwide. That action led the National Shooting Sports Foundation—the firearms industry’s trade group—to expel the retailer.

It’s hurting them all-around with customers but they found other ways to increase profits. They don’t need Field & Stream or to sell guns.

It’s still too early to tell what they will do about firearms altogether.

The company said it may soon close down their entire Field & Stream chain of 35 stores across 18 states.

“My sense is that we can either take a look at closing that store, that concept or reconceptualizing it into a more of an outdoor type concept, and we’re taking a look at all of these things and by the end of—the peak of the hunting season is coming up in—and basically, the end of the third and the beginning of the fourth quarter and as we move into the end of the fourth quarter, we’ll make a decision as to what we’re going to do,” Stack said.

They can make it into a looney left store with yoga pants and pilates balls, focusing on pushing the leftist narrative. That seems to be popular these days. Corporations are politicizing everything we do and buy. They are very dangerous.