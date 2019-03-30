Dick’s Sporting Goods Lost an Astounding $150 Million

Dick’s Sporting Goods lost an estimated $150 million in sales last year after the company heavily restricted firearm purchases and began advocating anti-gun propaganda.

Let’s bring the number up and shop at one of the many other retailers available to sportsmen/women/kids.

They are now doubling down under the leadership of Edward Stack, an anti-Second Amendment activist. He will widen the net to 125 stores that won’t sell guns. After that, he’s hoping to make it every store.

“The system does not work,” said Edward Stack, Dick’s CEO. “It’s important that when you know there’s something that’s not working, and it’s to the detriment of the public, you have to stand up.”

He will decide for us and gut the Second Amendment. He knows better.

The anti-gun shift made massive waves when it was first announced in February 2018 and Stack was accused of violating fiduciary duties by knowingly and purposely giving up money.

Some gun manufacturers cut ties with Dick’s. The loss of customers was also felt almost immediately .

Stack is being praised by the left. They even organized a buycott to reward him. That won’t sustain him it seems.

DICK’S IS LOBBYING AGAINST THE 2ND AMENDMENT

They won’t sell AR-15s and other semiautomatic rifles and they won’t sell to people under age 21. [People 18 can vote and serve in the military, get jobs in security using guns.]

Not only that, Dick’s hired their own gun-control lobbyists in order to push for stricter gun laws nationwide. That action led the National Shooting Sports Foundation—the firearms industry’s trade group—to expel the retailer.